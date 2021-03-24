Leaving Netflix April 2021: Last chance to binge Kingdom

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

A few titles are leaving Netflix in April. Fortunately, the list is out a bit earlier this month, so there is plenty of time to check out these titles. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream Kingdom, Snow Piercer, Platoon, and more… while several other movies leaving the streaming service. In Canada, only a few titles are leaving, but they include Happy Gilmore, a couple of Shrek movies, and the first three Kingdom seasons. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in April!

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in April.

April 2

Honey: Rise Up and Dance 🇺🇸

April 4

Backfire 🇺🇸

April 6

Happy Gilmore 🇨🇦

April 11

Shrek Forever After 🇨🇦

Shrek the Third 🇨🇦

Time Trap 🇺🇸

April 12

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 🇨🇦

Married at First Sight: Season 9 🇺🇸

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1 🇺🇸

April 13

Antidote 🇺🇸

April 14

Eddie Murphy: Delirious 🇺🇸

The New Romantic 🇺🇸

Once Upon a Time in London 🇺🇸

Thor: Tales of Asgard 🇺🇸

April 15

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant 🇺🇸

April 18

Just Friends 🇨🇦

April 19

Carol

The Vatican Tapes 🇺🇸

April 20

The Last Resort 🇺🇸

April 21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

April 22

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

April 23

Mirror Mirror 🇺🇸

April 24

Django Unchained 🇺🇸

April 26

The Sapphires 🇺🇸

April 27

The Car 🇺🇸

Doom 🇺🇸

April 28

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 🇺🇸

April 30

17 Again 🇺🇸

Blackfish 🇺🇸

Can’t Hardly Wait 🇺🇸

Den of Thieves 🇺🇸

How to Be a Latin Lover 🇺🇸

The Green Hornet 🇺🇸

I Am Legend 🇺🇸

The Indian in the Cupboard 🇺🇸

Jumping the Broom 🇺🇸

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦🇺🇸

Knock Knock 🇺🇸

Palm Trees in the Snow 🇺🇸

Platoon 🇺🇸

Runaway Bride 🇺🇸

Snowpiercer 🇺🇸

Waiting 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in April? Are you going to be watching any of them before they leave? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.