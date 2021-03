Leaving Netflix April 2021: Last chance to binge Kingdom

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

A few titles are leaving Netflix in April. Fortunately, the list is out a bit earlier this month, so there is plenty of time to check out these titles. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream Kingdom, Snow Piercer, Platoon, and more… while several other movies leaving the streaming service. In Canada, only a few titles are leaving, but they include Happy Gilmore, a couple of Shrek movies, and the first three Kingdom seasons. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in April!

NOTE: ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ or ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in April.

April 2

Honey: Rise Up and Dance ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 4

Backfire ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 6

Happy Gilmore ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

April 11

Shrek Forever After ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Shrek the Third ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Time Trap ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 12

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Married at First Sight: Season 9 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 13

Antidote ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 14

Eddie Murphy: Deliriousย ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The New Romanticย ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Once Upon a Time in Londonย ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Thor: Tales of Asgard ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 15

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 18

Just Friends ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

April 19

Carol

The Vatican Tapes ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 20

The Last Resort ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 22

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 23

Mirror Mirror ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 24

Django Unchained ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 26

The Sapphires ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 27

The Car ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Doom ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 28

Paul Blart: Mall Cop ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

April 30

17 Again ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Blackfish ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Can’t Hardly Wait ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Den of Thieves ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

How to Be a Latin Lover ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Green Hornet ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

I Am Legend ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Indian in the Cupboard ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Jumping the Broom ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Knock Knock ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Palm Trees in the Snow ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Platoon ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Runaway Bride ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Snowpiercer ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Waiting ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

