Leaving Netflix April 2021: Last chance to binge Kingdom

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
A few titles are leaving Netflix in April. Fortunately, the list is out a bit earlier this month, so there is plenty of time to check out these titles. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.
In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream Kingdom, Snow Piercer, Platoon, and more… while several other movies leaving the streaming service. In Canada, only a few titles are leaving, but they include Happy Gilmore, a couple of Shrek movies, and the first three Kingdom seasons. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in April!
NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in April.
April 2
- Honey: Rise Up and Dance 🇺🇸
April 4
- Backfire 🇺🇸
April 6
- Happy Gilmore 🇨🇦
April 11
- Shrek Forever After 🇨🇦
- Shrek the Third 🇨🇦
- Time Trap 🇺🇸
April 12
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 🇨🇦
- Married at First Sight: Season 9 🇺🇸
- Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1 🇺🇸
April 13
- Antidote 🇺🇸
April 14
- Eddie Murphy: Delirious 🇺🇸
- The New Romantic 🇺🇸
- Once Upon a Time in London 🇺🇸
- Thor: Tales of Asgard 🇺🇸
April 15
- Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant 🇺🇸
April 18
- Just Friends 🇨🇦
April 19
- Carol
- The Vatican Tapes 🇺🇸
April 20
- The Last Resort 🇺🇸
April 21
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸
April 22
- Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸
April 23
- Mirror Mirror 🇺🇸
April 24
- Django Unchained 🇺🇸
April 26
- The Sapphires 🇺🇸
April 27
- The Car 🇺🇸
- Doom 🇺🇸
April 28
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 🇺🇸
April 30
- 17 Again 🇺🇸
- Blackfish 🇺🇸
- Can’t Hardly Wait 🇺🇸
- Den of Thieves 🇺🇸
- How to Be a Latin Lover 🇺🇸
- The Green Hornet 🇺🇸
- I Am Legend 🇺🇸
- The Indian in the Cupboard 🇺🇸
- Jumping the Broom 🇺🇸
- Kingdom: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦🇺🇸
- Knock Knock 🇺🇸
- Palm Trees in the Snow 🇺🇸
- Platoon 🇺🇸
- Runaway Bride 🇺🇸
- Snowpiercer 🇺🇸
- Waiting 🇺🇸
What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in April? Are you going to be watching any of them before they leave? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.