New Hulu show Exposure is a mobile photography reality series

Mobile photography has gotten bigger than ever, especially with quality cameras like those found on phones like the Samsung Galaxy line. Content creation is big business, and outlets like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok have given normal people the ability to showcase their work. So, of course, this means we need a reality show centered around mobile photography. Hulu, Samsung, Westbrook Media, and BBH Entertainment have teamed up to provide just that with a new show called, Exposure.

Exposure follows up-and-coming mobile photographers participating in weekly challenges which stretches their skills to the brink. The goal for the participants is to be “crowned” the next great photographer. The show will feature organic integrations with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and compelling storytelling through themed challenges.

Exposure will inspire and encourage viewers to explore their own creativity with readily available smartphone camera technology that has become an integral part of everyday life. The new reality series, debuting on Hulu starting April 26, follows creative photographers as they complete weekly challenges to find America’s best mobile photographer. Exposure challenges photographers to put the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G cameras to the test by showcasing all the incredible things they can capture using the phone. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is Samsung’s ultimate smartphone experience, pushing the limits of what a smartphone can do with its standout pro-grade camera system. Samsung

Exposure brings together three different companies, each with its own specialties. Samsung’s press release points out what each has to offer to the collaboration:

Samsung creates smartphones that inspire creativity with powerful camera capabilities.

BBH Entertainment brings expertise in ideating entertaining formats for brands and publishers

Hulu offers brands the opportunity to develop, co-create, and strategically market projects in a visionary new way for the streaming era.

Westbrook Media provides skillful creative and production capabilities.

Exposure seems interesting enough, we haven’t seen a trailer or preview, so hopefully that will come soon.

What do you think of Exposure? Please share your thoughts on any of our social media pages. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.