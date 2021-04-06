Fender announces new Mustang Micro pocket-sized personal amp

Fender makes some of the best guitars on the planet, but they also make other guitar-related gear, like amps. The Fender Mustang is a series of popular amps to which the company has added the Mustang Micro. This pocket-sized personal amp can be used with headphones, plugged into a computer, and even used with existing pedalboards and multi-effects processors.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Mustang Micro can even be used as an interface to record into software like Garageband, an awesome feature. This little gadget is small but still manages 4-hours of continuous play and charges through its USB-C port. The controls are all very straightforward and easy to use, and it even has several amp models and effects built-in.

Here’s what Fender’s press release had to say followed by the company’s main points about the Fender Mustang Micro:

Fender Mustang Micro

The ultimate on-the-go guitar amplifier, the Mustang Micro has over four hours of continuous play time and can be plugged directly into your guitar and connected to your favorite wired headphones. Players can easily choose from a selection of amps depending on your musical preference — from classic cleans to metal — and a bevy of effects. With 12 amp models and 12 effects combinations straight from Fender’s Mustang™ Series of amps, it makes it quick and easy to get iconic Fender tones no matter where you are. The Mustang™ Micro is ideal for beginners and seasoned players alike. Its simple and intuitive controls, as well as rechargeable batteries, are made for the player on the go, while its headphone output and Bluetooth play-along capabilities make it perfect for quiet, at-home practice sessions. “We’re thrilled to bring the iconic Mustang amp tones into a pocket-sized amp,” said Max Gutnik, Vice President of Electric Guitars, Basses & Amplifiers. “The Mustang™ Micro will allow everyone from touring artists to new players at home to plug in without disturbing anyone around them. Players will be able to express themselves through authentic effects and tones without being tied to an external amp, allowing for Micro’s portability to take them wherever the music goes.” Fender

12 Amp Models and 12 Effects Combinations Built-In : Straight from our Mustang™ series of amps with adjustable parameters. All signal processing is self-contained. Just plugin and play.

: Straight from our Mustang™ series of amps with adjustable parameters. All signal processing is self-contained. Just plugin and play. Backing Track Bluetooth Streaming with Audio Video Sync : Wirelessly stream audio backing tracks and play along with your favorite songs or practice app without latency or skipping.

: Wirelessly stream audio backing tracks and play along with your favorite songs or practice app without latency or skipping. Simple and Intuitive Controls: Easy-to-use features are ideal for beginners to seasoned players.

Rechargeable Battery : Internal battery is rechargeable via USB (cable included).

: Internal battery is rechargeable via USB (cable included). Recording Output: Record to your Mac or PC via USB with no additional hardware needed.

The Fender Mustang Micro retails for US$99.99 and we have our hands on it right now. We’ve been using it for a few weeks now and it is an outstanding little piece of kit. This is basically an amp and pedalboard in your pocket and for the price, we think it’s really a great little gadget for any guitar player.

