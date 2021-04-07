XGIMI announces the Horizon and Horizon Pro stylish compact projectors

When it comes to projectors, there are the larger home size home theatre and the smaller portable devices. XGIMI is looking to find a balance between quality and portability with two new relatively compact projectors: the 1080p Horizon and 4K Horizon Pro. Most home theatre projectors are around 15 inches wide, 10 inches deep and 5 inches in height, and weighing around 9 pounds or more. The new compact projectors from XGIMI are much smaller, measuring a mere 7.9 x 7.9 x 5.3″ and weighing just 5.5 pounds.

Whether users live in a studio apartment with limited space or a four story townhouse, they can host the perfect family film night, entertain friends after dinner or keep the kids occupied for a few hours quite easily thanks to the flexibility of the XGIMI HORIZON series. XGIMI press release

They offer up hassle-free functionality, quick, plug-and-play set up, and crisp images with powerful sound quality. Both projectors are powered by Android TV and a 0.47″ DMD RGB-LED DLP chip. Identical in almost ever aspect, the Horizon Pro offers up a 2200 ANSI lumens 4K resolution, while the Horizon features a 2000 ANSI Lumens 1080p resolution.

Android TV gives users access to over 5,000 Android apps with a simple and intuitive interface. With its up to 300″ image projection, quick start time, auto focus, and built-in 16W Harman Kardon speakers, the Horizon series compact projectors can easily be moved and set up almost anywhere. The LED lifespan is rated at up to 30,000 hours, which means it can last over 10 years based on 8-hours of use a day.

The XGIMI Horizon Pro compact projector.

Following the success of the XGIMI MoGo Pro (our review is coming soon), the Horizon and Horizon Pro was designed and created to fit into family spaces. With a sturdy aluminum build, the Horizon comes in Space-Age Grey while the Horizon Pro has a Matte Black finish.

Aesthetically pleasing masterpieces, the XGIMI HORIZON series blends seamlessly into any room in any home. Throwing the boring square box design out the window, XGIMI’s HORIZON series projectors have rounded edges, making them easier on the eye. Mesh patterning running all the way round, rather than flat metal or plastic, means both models steer away from appearing untidy even if they have dust on them. XGIMI press release

Full features and specifications of the XGIMI Horizon and Horizon Pro compact projectors will be forthcoming. The XGIMI HORIZON will retail for US$1,099 and the XGIMI HORIZON PRO for $1,699 via XGIMI and major retailers including Amazon. Both models will be available for pre-order from the XGIMI website in early May. You can sign up for updates on the XGIMI website as well.

What do you think about the XGIMI Horizon and Horizon Pro compact projectors? Are either something you’ll likely be picking up? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter, or MeWe.