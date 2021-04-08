How web design can influence traffic to your website

Like many other factors, web design has a significant impact on website traffic, particularly now that consumers place such a high value on the visual aspect. The truth is that a well-designed website can only help your company.

But, If you concentrate on growing visitor numbers, you’ll eventually reach a cap where you won’t be able to get in anymore. What can you do to make sure this doesn’t happen? Simply put, place your conversions first. The conversion rate is the proportion of total visitors to visitors who take desired acts in online marketing. A case study on website traffic shows challenges and solutions for increasing organic traffic and conversion rates on your website.

Even though traffic will not increase overnight, you must maintain consistency in your endeavors. Search engines are more likely to reward unique websites with friendly SEO rankings; this is why many industries such as travel agencies need a custom web design. Many companies, in reality, fail to transform underperforming websites into ones that increase reputation and client acquisition.

When it comes to web design, you must think long-term. There are a few factors that all work together to increase website traffic, such as:

Landing page

Users form an opinion about your website in about 50 milliseconds, which decides whether they can stay or quit. Structure, professional logo design, spacing, symmetry, amount of text, fonts, and other variables all contribute to the first impression.

Unlike home pages, which usually have several objectives and promote exploration, landing pages have a clear purpose or objective, referred to as a call to action. Landing pages are the best choice for increasing your marketing campaign’s conversion rates because of this priority.

Understanding the anatomy of a landing page and adhering to these guidelines will ensure that you convert visitors. If we compare across industries, the average landing page conversion rate is somewhere around 2.35 percent, with the top quarter of landing pages converting at 5.31 percent or higher.

While the objective is clear in theory, creating a good landing page demands detailed planning.

Navigation

Your navigation’s structure and labels may have a big effect on your performance. It’s clear to see how navigation and accessibility impact conversion rates. Websites that are hard to navigate have weak accessibility. Visitors will lose interest in websites that present problems, while users will continue to browse if the site layout is intuitive.

A website that is easier to navigate and has fewer menu choices would inspire users to stay longer on the site and search for the details they need.

When visitors spend more time on a website, the bounce rate decreases, so beneficial search engines like Google view your site and give it a boost in the search engine results ranking.

Your website’s navigation bar should essentially allow users to find anything they need on the site in the most efficient manner possible.

Responsiveness

Almost eight out of ten users will avoid interacting with content that didn’t look good on their device. That’s why the designer must consider how the website would appear on screens of various sizes. Google is a major supporter of responsive design. As a result, responsive design is beneficial for both conversion rate and SEO.

Mobile devices account for over 52.2 percent of all website traffic. Visitors have a tendency to leave if a website isn’t showing properly or the links are difficult to click. Instead of having separate mobile and desktop versions of your website, responsive design ensures that your site looks great on every device.

Content Is Still Relevant

The most critical aspect of a website is its design, but content is also key. A well-written website with well-applied content is completely results-driven and prioritizes the needs of the user.

The content of your website can range from photos or videos to blocks of text outlining your services or a big headline. Make sure that the content on your website, be it in the form of images or text, complements the design.

When the content is better, the visitor is more likely to become attached to the website, which will provide them with all of the information they need at a glimpse.