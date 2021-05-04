Nebula celebrates May the 4th with the launch of the R2-D2 projector

May the 4th be with you! Yes, today is May the 4th, and you’ll be seeing an endless stream of social media posts about it, even if you don’t care all that much. If there’s one thing that Star Wars fans are, it’s dedicated. So Nebula is celebrating this year’s Star Wars Day with the R2-D2 projector.

Nebula, a brand owned by Anker, has introduced this limited edition 720p projector designed in collaboration with Lucasfilm and based on R2-D2. Nebula will only make 1,000, so depending on how badly people want this, it may or may not be available.

Here’s what Nebula’s press release had to say about this R2-D2 projector that celebrates May the 4th:

Based on Nebula’s popular Capsule II DLP projector, this limited-edition model offers 720p resolution with 200 ANSI lumens of brightness. Standing 5.9-inches tall, the projector’s cylindrical form-factor and built-in 9,700 mAh battery offers 2.5 hours of playtime and makes it a perfect pocket-sized, portable projector for any Star Wars fan at home or on the go. With its built-in 8-watt speaker that offers 270-degrees of sound dispersion, the Capsule II is an all-in-one cinema, perfect for watching a favorite Star Wars movie in its entirety while on battery power. The projector can be recharged fully in 2.5 hours with its USB-C charging port or used while plugged in and simultaneously recharged. Using the built-in Google™ Android™ TV 9 operating system simplifies and expands the operation to include hundreds of apps. Additionally, Google’s Chromecast™ can be used to cast content from a mobile device to the projector. The Capsule II also features the Google Assistant™ for even more convenience to dim the lights, check the weather or open apps.

Quick Specifications and Features

Brightness: 200 ANSI Lumens

Resolution: 1280×720

OS: Google™ Android™ TV 9

RAM+ROM: 2GB+8GB

Input: USB-C Power Delivery 30W

Cast: Google Chromecast

Video playtime: 2.5 hours

Nebula’s Limited Edition R2-D2 Capsule II is currently available on Amazon.com and SeeNebula.com for an MSRP of US$699.99 with an $80 discount available through May 9th on both channels using the code “WSMAY4TH” and will be limited to only 1,000 units.

