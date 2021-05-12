MSI unveils its new gaming and creator laptop lineup

We’ve seen several laptop announcements over the past few days, and the laptops keep coming—this time with MSI announcing its new gaming and creator laptop lineup. Of course, the new gaming and creator laptop lineup is using Intel 11th Gen H series processors along with GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

But MSI is also diving deeper into the aesthetic of the laptop, focusing on design and function, and performance. As MSI puts it, “This new laptop line continues MSI’s trend of producing top-tier, powerful machines with aesthetic touches that enhance user experience and unleash their inner gamer and creator spirits.”

Here’s a bit of what MSI’s press release had to say about the new gaming and creator laptop lineup:

With a 30% performance upgrade over previous models, the high-speed combo of PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt™ 4, and Wi-Fi 6E add increased enhancements. For the gaming lineup, MSI-exclusive features like “Discrete Graphics Mode” improve graphics performance combined with MSI Center to allow users to overclock the GPU with ease. MSI’s new Creator series includes enhanced features like True Pixel QHD+ and Mini LED displays. MSI has also updated their fan-favorite gaming series, the GE Raider, GP Leopard, and GS Stealth laptops. The new Pulse GL, Sword, and Katana GF gaming laptops, designed by international graphic artists, round out the new lineup. MSI

Creator Z16/M16

Save MSI laptop lineup

The new Creator Z16 laptop boasts a 16:10 display with thin bezels inspired by the Golden Ratio for better viewing angles and increased productivity. A slim CNC-milled aluminum chassis in Lunar Grey adds to the minimal style, while the True Pixel display up to QHD+ resolution with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut supports the needs of designers and content creators alike. The world’s thinnest 0.1mm sharp-edged fan blade design and MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Technology ensure optimal thermal dissipation for the best possible experience when running heavy architectural applications. The Creator M16 laptop features QHD+ True Pixel displays and well-rounded options for a more casual creator who can perform with a more lightweight version of the Creator Z16’s robust offerings. MSI

Creator 17

Save Creator 17 laptop

Designed to impress, the Creator 17 laptop offers a vibrant Mini LED display, powered by AUO AmLED technology, with 1,000 nits of brightness for a higher color range, it is encased in an all in a black, aluminum chassis with a sandblasted texture for a smooth finish MSI

GE76/66 Raider

Save MSI laptop line

MSI’s new lineup of gaming laptops begins with upgrades to the powerful GE Raider series. The GE76 and GE66 Raider series steals the show with its Mystic Light bar. Benefitting from Wi-Fi 6E and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 LAPTOP GPUs with full TGP up to 165W for extreme gaming performance it powers the display that supports up to 360Hz or QHD 240Hz or 4K UHD 120Hz. Increase gaming speed with MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 technology which keeps the system running smoothly during intense gaming sessions. MSI

GP76/66 Leopard

Save MSI laptop lineup

The award-winning Stealth series is back, bringing lightweight gaming power for those on the move. Beyond the GPU and CPU updates, the GS76 Stealth now has a silver hinge accent, improved battery capacity, and a new panel with up to QHD 240 Hz for better visual performance. The Front-firing Dynaudio speakers enhance the music listening experience for the user. The GS Stealth series is the ideal portable gaming and working partner. MSI

MSI is holding a virtual event on May 17th to unveil the new laptop lineup, you can catch that on their website here. Pricing and availability may be announced then.

What do you think of the new MSI laptop lineup? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on May 12, 2021.

Save