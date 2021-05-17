VZR Model One headset for gamers and audiophiles available for pre-order

Announced back in February after several years in development by Vic Tiscareno, Founder of VZR and Apple’s former lead audio engineer, the VZR Model One headset for gamers and audiophiles is now available for pre-order in the U.S. and ships on July 29th.

The headset uses a new patented Crosswave technology which not only “makes it easier to detect and distinguish the direction of key sounds like footsteps” but also “reveal[s] new details in music.” It does this by improving the way sound travels into the listener’s ear from the driver.

The VZR Model One headset for gamers and audiophiles.

“We meticulously designed everything about the VZR Model One, using years of research, decades of experience, and feedback from audio experts to refine the headset to maximize its performance. From the drivers to the cable and earpads, we’re not cutting any corners to make the perfect headphones for gamers, audiophiles, and anyone who demands great audio.” Vic Tiscareno, Founder, VZR

A “passive acoustic lens technology,” Crosswave emulates real-life sound. This results in more accurate 3D spatial positioning without altering the audio source. The VZR Model One headset for gamers and audiophiles uses 3.5mm connections to minimize latency, has a noise-cancelling detachable boom mic, an inline microphone on the headphone cable, and a mute switch.

The headset is currently endorsed by Ed Lima’s (BAFTE-nominated sound designer who has worked on Doom 3 and Borderlands) and Anthony Ray (a.k.a. Sir Mix-a-Lot). The VZR Model One is now available for preorder from VZR’s official website in the U.S. for US$349, with shipping starting on July 29th. The Model One will be available outside the U.S. later this year.

Features and specifications of the VZR Model One include:

Custom 40mm Drivers: Individually paired, specially tuned speakers that bring you clear, accurate highs critical to spatialization, plus rich bass and expressive mid-range.

Individually paired, specially tuned speakers that bring you clear, accurate highs critical to spatialization, plus rich bass and expressive mid-range. Detachable Boom Microphone: Removable unidirectional microphone with patent-pending passive noise cancellation so your voice always comes through loud and clear.

Removable unidirectional microphone with patent-pending passive noise cancellation so your voice always comes through loud and clear. Inline Microphone: Automatically enabled when the Boom Mic is disconnected, the omnidirectional microphone and mute switch give you control over how you are heard.

Automatically enabled when the Boom Mic is disconnected, the omnidirectional microphone and mute switch give you control over how you are heard. All-Day Comfort: Around-the-ear design, custom memory foam earpads and a suspended headband mean you’ll stay comfortable, even after hours of use.

Around-the-ear design, custom memory foam earpads and a suspended headband mean you’ll stay comfortable, even after hours of use. Robust Design: Exotic parts, materials and construction – inspired by high-end speakers and supercars – deliver reduced vibrations and pure, high-fidelity sound.

Exotic parts, materials and construction – inspired by high-end speakers and supercars – deliver reduced vibrations and pure, high-fidelity sound. Driver Size: 40mm, Dynamic

40mm, Dynamic Ear Coupling: Closed Back, Circumaural

Closed Back, Circumaural Earpad Type: Memory Foam

Memory Foam Rated Impedance: 32 Ohms

32 Ohms Frequency Response: 10Hz – 30 kHz

10Hz – 30 kHz Sensitivity: 1000 dB – mW

1000 dB – mW Max Peak Power: 30 mW

30 mW Max Peak Noise: 20 mW

20 mW Boom Microphone: 6mm ECM, Uni-directional, noise-cancelling, analog, TRS plug

6mm ECM, Uni-directional, noise-cancelling, analog, TRS plug Boom Microphone Frequency Response: 50Hz – 20 kHz

50Hz – 20 kHz Boom Microphone Sensitivity: -47 dB

-47 dB Microphone Impedence: 2.2 k Ohms

2.2 k Ohms Inline Microphone: 4mm, ECM, Omni-directional, analog

4mm, ECM, Omni-directional, analog Inline Microphone Frequency Response: 100 Hz – 10,000 kHz

100 Hz – 10,000 kHz Inline Microphone Sensitivity: -42 dB

-42 dB Cable: Detachable, Oval

Detachable, Oval Main Cable Length: 1.55 meter

1.55 meter Extension Cable: 1 meter

1 meter Breakout Cable: 3.5mm Mic + Audio

3.5mm Mic + Audio Headset Weight: 430g

Last Updated on May 17, 2021.