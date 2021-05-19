Leaving Netflix June 2021: Last chance to stream the Hannibal series

A few titles are leaving Netflix in June. Fortunately, the list is out a bit earlier this month, so there is plenty of time to check out these titles. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

In both the U.S. and Canada, it’s your last chance to stream all three seasons of Hannibal (a must-watch, in my opinion) starring Mads Mikkelsen, Hugh Dancy, Caroline Dhavernas, Gillian Anderson, and Laurence Fishburne. It’s also your last chance to stream the Back to the Future trilogy in the U.S. and The Avengers in Canada. Without further ado, let’s see what else is leaving in June!

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in June.

June 6

Alone: Season 6 🇺🇸

Mother Goose Club: Season 1-2 🇺🇸

June 4

The Cable Guy 🇨🇦

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸 🇨🇦

June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer 🇺🇸

June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-18 🇺🇸

June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers 🇺🇸

June 21

The Avengers 🇨🇦

Dark Skies 🇺🇸

June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2 🇺🇸

June 27

20th Century Women 🇺🇸

Tales of the City: Season 1 🇺🇸 🇨🇦

June 28

Bratz: The Movie 🇺🇸

June 30

30 Minutes or Less 🇺🇸

A Bridge Too Far 🇺🇸

The Accountant of Auschwitz 🇺🇸

Acts of Violence 🇺🇸

Back to the Future 🇺🇸

Back to the Future Part II 🇺🇸

Back to the Future Part III 🇺🇸

Bonnie and Clyde 🇺🇸

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 🇺🇸

Crazy, Stupid, Love 🇺🇸

Enter the Dragon 🇺🇸

Fiddler on the Roof 🇺🇸

From Paris with Love 🇺🇸

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 🇺🇸

Gothika 🇺🇸

Immortals 🇺🇸

Invictus 🇺🇸

Jason X 🇺🇸

The Land Before Time 🇺🇸

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure 🇺🇸

Leprechaun 🇺🇸

The Roommate 🇺🇸

Scarface 🇺🇸

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3 🇺🇸

Training Day 🇺🇸

True Romance 🇨🇦

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Two Weeks Notice 🇺🇸

Winx Club: Season 7 🇨🇦

