Samsung announces Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G

Yesterday Samsung announced two new PC’s in its Galaxy Book line of laptops, the Galaxy Book Go and the Galaxy Book Go 5. These new laptops are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon compute platforms and are priced to fit your budget.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go (Wi-Fi) will be available in the US beginning June 10, starting at US$349. In addition, the Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available later this year. All models feature a silver finish. In addition, Samsung Care+, a dedicated product support service covering accidental screen cracks, repairs, and more, will be available for the Galaxy Book Go series in select markets.

Here’s a rundown of the specifications of these new laptops, followed by what the Samsung press release had to say about them:

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Go
Dimensions323.9 x 224.8 x 14.9mm
Weight1.38kg
OSWindows 10 Home / Pro
Display14-inch TFT FHD (1920 x 1080)
CPUQualcomm® Snapdragon™ 7c Gen 2 compute platform
GraphicsQualcomm® Adreno™ GPU
ConnectivityWi-Fi 5, 802.11 ac 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1
ColorSilver
Memory4GB, 8GB (LPDDR4X)
Storage64GB, 128GB (eUFS)
Camera / Mic720p HD / Digital Mic
Battery42.3Wh (Typical)
Adapter25W USB Type-C Fast Charger
SpeakersDolby Atmos®
PortUSB Type-C (2), USB 2.0 (1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, Nano SIM, Nano Security slot

“PCs continue to enable our digital lives, helping us connect to our friends and family, work remotely, and find outlets for creativity and relaxation,” said Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Experience Planning Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

“The Galaxy Book Go series is built for today’s mobile-first users, who expect seamless communication, sustained productivity, and immersive entertainment—all in one device. With the new addition to the Galaxy Book, Samsung offers wider options to our consumers to choose a device that best fits their needs.”

With the Samsung Galaxy Book Go series, users can enjoy leading mobility with state-of-the-art PC productivity. They can enjoy expanded Galaxy ecosystem experiences when paired with their Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

Galaxy Book Go

Building on our close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G are bringing the best features of your smartphone and combining them with the PC performance and productivity you deserve.

The Galaxy Book Go series is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, and the Galaxy Book Go 5G powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform delivers lightning-fast 5G connectivity speeds to take advantage of the latest network standards.

“Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies continue to collaborate across multiple generations of leading Samsung devices powered by Snapdragon compute platforms,” said Alex Katouzian, SVP & GM, Mobile, Compute, and Infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Our shared vision for mobile computing inspires our companies to push the industry forward and provide a more connected, intelligent, and productive experience for consumers. We are proud to enable the Galaxy Book Go series and expand the portfolio of 5G PCs that utilize our cutting-edge technology to deliver what users deserve – across multiple price points.”

Last Updated on June 3, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 1
