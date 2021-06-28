[MWC 2021] Infinix unveils 160W fast charging concept smartphone

MWC 2021 is happening now, and fairly new smartphone maker Infinix has announced a new concept smartphone that fast charges at 160W. While Infinix is pretty much unknown in North America, they are more widely known overseas.

The new Infinix concept phone features “the first dual color-switching back cover, 160W fast charging with 50W wireless charging. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about this new concept:

“While many emerging features in the market today are expensive and unobtainable for the everyday consumer, Infinix is committed to offering consumers innovation at an attainable price,” shares Jessy Zhang, Senior R&D Manager of Infinix Mobility. “Creating valuable technology is the driving force behind the Concept Phone 2021. With Infinix being the most popular smartphone among young people in emerging markets, our smartphones redefine productivity and efficiency and are a gateway to the future of digital life.” Infinix will continue to develop and refine the technology showcased in the Concept Phone, so it can be implemented in future Infinix devices. Infinix

This new smartphone combines electrochromic and electroluminescent technology to create the industry’s first dual color-switching back cover, using light as the medium and electric field when incoming calls. The smartphone changes between silver gray and light blue.

When charging, it will change color and flash in the middle of the device. The concept phone uses ultra-thin, energy-saving, and transparent solid electrochromic film (SECF) combined with electroluminescence (EL) film.

To achieve 160W fast charging and 50W of wireless charging, Infinix integrates its Ultra Flash Charge (UFC) technology, Innovative Super Charge Pump, 60 security protection mechanisms, and an 8C battery cell that enables the smartphone’s 4000mAh battery to be fully and safely charged in 10 minutes. The Innovative Super Charge Pump is integrated with four high conversion charging chips that support high power conversion. This enables the smartphone to reach 98.6% charging conversion efficiency while avoiding overloading and overheating caused by large currents. Using 20 temperature sensors and intelligent control algorithms, The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 cleverly monitors the temperature while charging and adjusts the charging power to keep the smartphone under 40 °C/104°F. Infinix also collaborated with the world’s leading battery manufacturers to develop a new 8C battery cell that reduces more than 18% of internal resistance in comparison with a 6C battery and produces less heat. Additionally, the added security protection is triggered during abnormal scenarios – such as high temperature, increased voltage, electromagnetic interference, and more – to ensure the safety of the smartphone’s system. The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 improves the 6.67” AM-OLED display with the addition of an 88° limit radian that forms a perfect surface using 3D glass. Users are able to capture eye-catching photographs with the phones’ intuitive AI-powered triple-lens module comprising a 64MP main lens, 120° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens that can achieve up to 60x digital zoom. The smartphone is also equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera for visually appealing selfies. Infinix

You can find out more about Inifix on its website.

