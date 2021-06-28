[MWC 2021] The TCL 20 Series is now available in the United States

MWC 2021 is just barely getting underway, and there have already been several announcements. TCL is the latest in announcing its TCL 20 Series of smartphones for the United States. The company has really been kicking its smartphone business in gear with some great devices.

The TCL 20 Series is the follow-up to the 10 Series, which we thought was fantastic. We have our hands on the TCL 20 Series, and we will have reviews coming soon. Now the TCL 20 Series being offered in the United States and having them in our hands, we can say they are once again fantastic devices.

This is what the TCL press release had to say about the TCL 20 Series of smartphones:

“With the TCL 20 Series lineup, we further our TCL Mobile brand expansion efforts and continue our solid reputation initiated last year with the award-winning TCL 10 Pro, the affordable TCL 10L, and our first 5G device in North America, the TCL 10 5G UW,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communication in North America. “This year we continue our mission to bring affordable premium devices to market with beautiful designs, incredible displays, and robust features that provide great consumer value.” The TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S, and TCL 20 SE are part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program. Backed by a meticulous Google testing process, TCL is one of several notable companies to offer devices recommended by Google for business use. Each device is verified against grade requirements for performance, consistency, and security updates. TCL

TCL 20 Series

TCL 20 Pro 5G

TCL 20 Series: 20 Pro 5G

Designed for style-conscious consumers looking for advanced features, superb performance and 5G connectivity, the TCL 20 Pro 5G’s sophisticated design boasts sleek details and a matte back finish, for a smooth in-hand feel. TCL’s most advanced phone to-date offers several display and camera upgrades from the award-winning TCL 10-series to take the user experience to new heights. Featuring a curved 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and TCL’s all-new NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display technology powered by Pixelworks, the TCL 20 Pro 5G offers a truly immersive viewing experience. The second-generation proprietary technology provides industry-leading color accuracy, with improved AI visual enhancement to recognize on-screen content and scenes, automatically adjusting color, contrast and sharpness for more accurate and adaptive calibration. Independent third-party test lab DXOMARK awarded the TCL 20 Pro 5G a display rating of 89 and camera rating of 117, positioning the smartphone among top mobile competitors, some costing more than twice as much. The smartphone boasts a quad rear camera array with a Sony IMX main sensor, as well as ultra-wide, depth and macro lenses to capture even more detail. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensures smooth, crisp images in high resolution, while the 32MP front camera features Backlight Selfie mode to eliminate washed-out photos when the sun is behind you or in low light conditions. With wireless charging and a large battery, users will have multiple charging options to get them well over a full day of power, and the phone’s fast charging tech makes it easy to quickly top off if you’re starting to get low. There’s also 256GB internal storage and microSD capacity of up to 1TB, more than enough to store plenty of images and high-resolution videos without the need to constantly delete content. The TCL 20 Pro 5G will be available unlocked on Amazon starting today for $499.99 in Moondust Gray and Marine Blue. It will be compatible with most GSM networks at launch, including T-Mobile 5G/4G and AT&T 4G, and Verizon low-band 5G and 4G in the coming weeks. TCL

TCL 20S

TCL 20 Series: 20S

Ideal for aspiring photographers, the TCL 20S complements an active lifestyle in an affordable package, with enhanced photography and video features, plenty of storage and a dazzling starlight design inspired by the Milky Way, embedded with micron-sized prismatic crystals. The smartphone proves that beauty and durability can co-exist with added protection against fingerprint smudges and scratches. The high-definition 64MP quad camera on the TCL 20S provides optimal color clarity and reproduction, alongside designated lenses for macro, depth and super wide-angle shots. The TCL 20S has a Backlight Selfie cam and Super Night mode to present yourself and your friends in the best possible light. Moving industry standards forward, the TCL 20S is the first phone to come to the U.S. with TUV Rheinland-certified Circular Polarization Display technology, reducing eye strain by up to 85 percent. Whether taking a summertime hike or enjoying a sunny beach day, NXTVISION display optimization technology allows you to view the smartphone’s display in natural colors, even while wearing sunglasses. The TCL 20S is now available unlocked on Amazon for $249.99, and will come in Milky Way Black and Frosted Blue. It will be compatible with Verizon and most GSM networks, including AT&T and T-Mobile. TCL

TCL 20 SE

TCL 20 Series: 20 SE

The TCL 20 SE is an affordable, value-packed smartphone featuring a premium 6.82-inch Unotch display with NXTVISION technology for stunning video performance. Maximize your entertainment experiences on the go without the fear of losing touch with its full-day battery life. Or, create your own content with the 48MP quad rear camera’s AI-powered color portrait and sky enhancement features, designed to capture more beautiful shots. Enhance the video experience with dual speakers and high-resolution audio support. The TCL 20 SE will be available in Nuit Black and Aurora Green starting today for $189.99 on Amazon. It will be compatible with most GSM networks, including AT&T and T-Mobile. TCL

June 28, 2021