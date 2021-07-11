FUGOO Sport and Style 2.0 review: Two simple and affordable Bluetooth speakers

You know, some days, I feel like we have Bluetooth speakers literally growing in a greenhouse somewhere on site. We do an awful lot of these reviews, and the market is pretty saturated with them as it is. Still, I have to admit that I had a smile on my face when the FUGOO Sport and Style 2.0 showed up at my door.

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

I was pleased because I hadn’t heard from FUGOO since 2016 when I reviewed the Tough XL and GO. Both of those speakers were thought of highly, and I’ve since given them away. So it’s with a fresh set of ears and a whole lot more experience in Bluetooth speakers that I tackle the FUGOO Sport and Style 2.0. Read on for the full review of both of these FUGOO speakers.

Specifications

FUGOO Sport 2.0

FUGOO Sport 2.0

Audio: Five (5) proprietary, custom-designed acoustic drivers Drivers set at an 8-degree upward tilt for better sound dispersion Sound Pressure Level (SPL-A): 105db loudness at 1.5′ Full Range Frequency Response: 60Hz – 20KHz Pair with any other FUGOO 2.0 Bluetooth speaker for stereo sound

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity up to 33 feet 3.5mm stereo input for wired connection Profiles Supported: Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP 1.4); Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) 1.3; Hands-Free Profile (HFP) 1.6; Headset Profile (HSP) 1.2

Microphones: Built-in microphone with echo cancellation Wind & background noise reduction w/ Digital Signal Processor Full-duplex speakerphone for uninterrupted conversations Works with Google Assistant and Siri

Power: Up to 10 hours continuous play at 50% loudness Lithium-ion rechargeable battery Charge via included micro-USB or international AC Adapter ~ 3.5 hours to fully recharge Battery life displayed on supported devices

Size and Weight: 7.5″ L x 2.5″ W x 3″ T 14.1oz IP67 Rated



FUGOO Style 2.0

FUGOO Style 2.0

Audio: Five (5) proprietary, custom-designed acoustic drivers Drivers set at an 8-degree upward tilt for better sound dispersion Sound Pressure Level (SPL-A): 105db loudness at 1.5′ Full Range Frequency Response: 60Hz – 20KHz Pair with any other FUGOO 2.0 Bluetooth speaker for stereo sound

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity up to 33 feet 3.5mm stereo input for wired connection Profiles Supported: Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP 1.4); Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) 1.3; Hands-Free Profile (HFP) 1.6; Headset Profile (HSP) 1.2

Microphones: Built-in microphone with echo cancellation Wind & background noise reduction w/ Digital Signal Processor Full-duplex speakerphone for uninterrupted conversations Works with Google Assistant and Siri

Power: Up to 10 hours continuous play at 50% loudness Lithium-ion rechargeable battery Charge via included micro-USB or international AC Adapter ~ 3.5 hours to fully recharge Battery life displayed on supported devices

Size and Weight: 6.5 L x 2.25″ W x 2.5″ T 11.2oz IP67 rated



What’s In The Box

FUGOO Sport 2.0 or FUGOO Style 2.0

MicroUSB Cable

Documentation

Design

If there is one thing I remember about FUGOO, it’s their simple and attractive design. Both the FUGOO Sport and Style 2.0 are, well, cute. Cute enough that my daughters fell in love with them instantly. They’re not quite my cup of tea, but they’re also not ugly.

The first thing you notice about these speakers is just how small they are. The FUGOO Sport 2.0 is slightly wider than my iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the FUGOO Style 2.0 is slightly less wide. They’re both just slightly shorter than the iPhone 12 Pro Max and only a few ounces lighter.

Both speakers have a waterproof flap on the left side that has the AUX port and MicroUSB port for charging under it. The flap keeps those ports watertight, which helps with that IP67 rating. Both speakers have the FUGOO branding on the front. The FUGOO Sport 2.0 has the FUGOO logo on the front, while the Style 2.0 has the FUGOO logo on a cloth tab.

The FUGOO Sport 2.0 and Style 2.0 have 3 simple controls on the top, volume up, volume down, and pause/play. There is also an LED light on the top that shows the status of the speakers. The power button and Bluetooth pairing button are located on the right side of both speakers.

One of the selling points of both the FUGOO Sport 2.0 and the Style 2.0 is their IP67 rating. These are great little speakers to bring poolside. If they fall in you, don’t have to worry about them being damaged. That’s a big plus for many.

Overall, a straightforward user interface is wrapped in an aesthetically pleasing package. The one area that FUGOO got things wrong here is using MicroUSB. This really should have gotten USB-C, especially in 2021.

Top of the Sport 2.0

Ease of Use

Using the FUGOO Sport 2.0 and Style 2.0 is simple. Once you’ve powered them up, press and hold the Bluetooth pairing button for 3-seconds and pair the speakers to your device in Bluetooth settings. The volume buttons and play/pause buttons are also straightforward to operate.

If you have two FUGOO 2.0 speakers, you can always pair them together for stereo sound. Yup, these will work in pairs, and that really enhances the sound you get from these.

To pair two speakers, pair your phone or Bluetooth audio source to the first FUGOO 2.0, turn on your second and hold down the Bluetooth action button to enter pairing mode. Once in pairing mode on the second speaker, double click the Bluetooth action button on the first speaker with the two speakers nearby. When successful, you’ll hear a voice command of “Pairing Successful” and hear audio from both speakers.

Overall, these speakers are effortless to use and operate. Even pairing them together is easy and provides a wider soundstage overall.

Top of the Style 2.0

Sound

As for the sound of the FUGOO Sport 2.0 and Style 2.0, they pretty much share the same guts and technology. The only real difference is the exterior, and that pretty much means they sound the same.

That sound is what I would call decent but not excellent. It’s also not horrible, for the price point these stand at, they sound really good. The mids and highs are fairly balanced, but I found that the bass lacked just slightly.

That being said, I don’t mind the bass being slightly thin, and I rather have it pulled back and not overwhelming. The 360-degree design does help in filling the space you’re in, so it does feel like the speaker’s sound is big. But it’s not really made for a big room; the effect is best experienced in a small bedroom.

Things do change once you pair two together. Now you have two units pushing sound out, and that doubles the sound and space it can cover. The bass is still not big, but the sound is much improved when two of these are paired together.

Overall, these speakers aren’t going to push your next house party, but they do an excellent job for their price point, and most people should enjoy using them for rocking out alone or with a friend or listening to podcasts.

Reception/Call Quality

Bluetooth 5.0 reception is solid on both of these speakers, and we were able to get the standard 30-40 feet distance from the source. As for call quality, they work fine; I don’t particularly find it useful to take calls on a Bluetooth speaker as I’d rather keep my calls private. But for those who want to use this to take calls, it works.

Also, the FUGOO Sport 2.0 and Style 2.0 support taking Zoom calls, and they work with other conference software like Google Classroom. Given that many people are still working and going to school from home, these speakers could enhance that experience.

Ports and buttons

Battery Life

Both speakers advertise 10-hours of battery life at 50% volume, and I found that to be just about accurate. Your results will vary depending on how loud or soft the volume is and the speaker’s distance from its Bluetooth source.

Price/Value

The MSRP for the FUGOO Sport 2.0 is US$89.99, but FUGOO does have it listed for US$79.99 right now. The MSRP for the FUGOO Style 2.0 is $US79.99, but it is currently listed for US$69.99. These prices are fair for the sound and feature set you get from these speakers.

Wrap Up

In a landscape littered with Bluetooth speakers, it’s hard to stand out and make a mark. The FUGOO Sport 2.0 and Style 2.0 aren’t exactly the pinnacle of Bluetooth speakers, but they do stand out enough to consider buying them. Given their IP67 waterproof characteristics, clean and cute design, decent sound, and portability. They’re worth the price point they stand at.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on July 11, 2021.

FUGOO Sport and Style 2.0 US$89 & US$79 Design 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.5/10

















Sound 8.5/10

















Reception/Call Quality 9.0/10

















Battery Life 9.0/10

















Price/Value 9.0/10

















Nailed it Cute design, perfect for kids

Waterproof rated IP67

Lightweight and portable

Easy top controls

You can pair them together for stereo sound

Free shipping + 30-day Money-Back Guarantee on FUGOO's website Needs work The sound is decent but not excellent

MicroUSB for charging, come on FUGOO! Purchase from FUGOO Purchase from Amazon