Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, and Buds2 at Unpacked

The big Galaxy Unpacked day is here, and Samsung has made several announcements across the board. The company has been battling leakers and media outlets with bad ethics who break embargoes, so most of this has already been revealed. The company unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4, and Galaxy Buds2.

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

Of course, the big announcements are the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Samsung is tripling down on foldable devices and pushing them to become the norm. Of course, there are the naysayers out there who feel the need to complain about just about everything. Admittedly, the first few iterations of Samsung’s foldable devices had their issues, as any first-run device will, but it feels like Samsung is improving and improving quickly.

Here’s what was announced today via video and press release:

For those who need the ultimate device for productivity and immersive entertainment, Galaxy Z Fold3 is a true multitasking powerhouse with next-level performance, an undisrupted 7.6-inch 1 Infinity Flex Display, and the first-ever S Pen 2 support on a foldable device. For those who want a style that comes with function, Z Flip3 is the ideal device with its sleek, compact, and pocketable design, enhanced camera features, and a larger Cover Screen 3 built for quick use on the go. “With Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, Samsung is once again redefining the possibilities with foldable smartphones that empower users with the flexibility and versatility needed for today’s fast-paced world,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “As a pioneer and industry leader in the foldable category, we’re proud to build on our legacy of innovation with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. These devices equip consumers with technologies that unlock new ways to maximize and enjoy every moment with an ecosystem built on openness and innovation.” Samsung users expect foldable devices that are built to last. That’s why this generation of Galaxy Z devices is built with unrivaled craftsmanship. For the first time ever on a foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are equipped with IPX8 4 water resistance, so users no longer have to worry when caught in the rain. Both devices are also built with our new Armor Aluminum—the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone along with the toughest Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ to protect against scratches and accidental drops. In addition, both devices include a new protective film made of stretchable PET 5 and optimized Main Screen panel layers resulting in a screen that’s 80% more durable than previous foldable devices. Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold3

Unfold Galaxy Z Fold3 to immerse yourself in theater-like viewing experiences and stay fully engaged in your favorite content on the uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display—thanks to our new Under display camera technology. With minimum pixels applied on top of the camera hole, Galaxy Z Fold3 features an increased viewable area so users get an unbroken canvas for their favorite apps. With the new Eco display technology applied to the screen, it’s 29% 10 brighter while consuming less energy. Experience even smoother scrolling and quick device interaction with the Super Smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate now on both the Main and Cover Screens. For the first time ever on the Galaxy Z series, Samsung is bringing its beloved Note series technology to Galaxy Z Fold3—the S Pen functionality. Users can take advantage of fully optimized S Pen features on their foldable screen, which is a perfect fit for on-the-go multitaskers. On Z Fold3’s massive Main Screen, it’s easier than ever for users to jot down notes during a video call or check off a to-do list while reading emails, and Galaxy Z Fold3 users can also power their creativity and productivity with our fan-favorite S Pen. S Pen for Galaxy Z Fold3 comes in two options: S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. Both feature a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect Z Fold3’s Main Screen for peace of mind while using the S Pen. This is Samsung’s best S Pen experience yet, with even lower latency for true-to-life composition—ensuring that notetaking and sending messages is seamless and intuitive. Productivity seekers will also enjoy Z Fold3’s enhanced Flex mode features, which let you do more at once, such as joining a video call on the device’s top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom. With Z Fold3’s updated Multi-Active Window, it’s even easier to make dinner plans over text while checking your calendar, all on the device’s large screen. And now on Galaxy Z Fold3, users can create a shortcut and reopen apps in the same way later thanks to enhanced App Pair. Plus, they can use Z Fold3’s new Taskbar 14 to quickly switch between apps without returning to the Home screen. Galaxy Z Fold3 is built with a sleeker, thinner, and lighter design for even better portability than Galaxy Z Fold2. It comes with a choice of three timeless colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip3

Z Flip3 empowers users to express themselves with bold color options, a sleek design, and premium features. With the choice of four trendy colors—Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black—plus new stylish ring grips and strap cases 15 that make it even easier to hold and fold the phone, Z Flip3 is a device for true self-expression. For those in search of even more color options to fit their style, Samsung.com carries exclusive colors, such as Gray, Pink, and White. The redesigned Cover Screen is now four times larger and makes it easier to view notifications and messages without having to open Z Flip3. Users can keep up with their schedule, check the weather, and monitor their daily step count with new Cover Screen widgets or coordinate the Cover Screen wallpaper with their new Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Watch4 Classic for a matching look. And with Samsung Pay built directly into the Cover Screen, it’s never been easier to check out on the go at the local coffee shop. Z Flip3 is also crafted to give users the best capability for capturing and sharing memories. Packed with some of our latest camera features, users can take even more stunning selfies hands-free with Flex mode. Or they can keep the device folded and capture a quick photo—and now, even video—right from the Cover Screen using enhanced Quick Shot by double-clicking Z Flip3’s power key. Plus, scrolling and sharing are super smooth, thanks to Z Flip3’s new 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Z Flip3 is great for relaxing and watching a YouTube vlog or a TV show hands-free. Thanks to Z Flip3’s new, upgraded Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®, you get immersive sound with incredible clarity, depth, and spatial effects, no matter what you’re watching or listening to. And the new Flex Mode Panel feature makes apps look better and easier to use. When the device is partially folded, Flex Mode Panel gives you new ways to interact with Z Flip3, offering a more convenient viewing experience by moving the video to the top half of the screen and the show’s controls—like brightness and volume—to the bottom half. Samsung

Galaxy Buds2

Joining the Galaxy Z Series are Galaxy Buds2 – designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day, and provide premium sound quality so you can immerse yourself in the moment, wherever you are. As one of the latest additions to the Galaxy Buds lineup, Buds2 joins the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro, providing more choices to consumers to fit their needs. As a part of the Galaxy ecosystem, Buds2 make the perfect companion to your Galaxy smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch. Whether you use your Galaxy Buds2 to listen to music or dial into a conference call, you’ve got all the features you need to immerse in yourself in your own world. The dynamic two-way speakers deliver crisp, clear high notes and a deep bass, while the Active Noise Cancellation feature helps block unwanted sound. If you need to hear your surroundings, tune back in with three adjustable Ambient Sound levels. Your voice will be even clearer on calls, thanks to a new, machine learning-based solution that filters out a variety of distracting background noises. Galaxy Buds2 are Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds yet boasting an iconic curved shape to help provide greater sound quality. For a more perfect fit, we’ve developed the ‘Earbud fit test’ in Galaxy Wearable app. Choose from four contemporary colors — graphite, white, olive and lavender—to show off your personal style, and complete the package with third-party cases. Samsung

Pricing and Availabilty

Samsung has lowered the price of the Galaxy Z Fold3 to US$1,799, which is still pretty damn expensive but a bit more reasonable. The Z Flip3 is priced at US$999 and the new Buds2 are US$149. Be sure to check out Samsung’s website for more.

Between August 11 and August 26, 2021, consumers who pre-order can get $200 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Z Fold3 or $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Z Flip3. Those who pre-order on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App, and opt-in to a 3-year Samsung Care+ plan (cancellable at any time), will also get a discount on the total plan price and will have no monthly payment for the first 12 months. Pre-order consumers can make the most of their Galaxy experience and redeem their Samsung Credit on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app towards specialty bundles and select products, including Samsung TVs, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Watch4, accessories and more. Samsung

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, and Buds2? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Watch #SamsungUnpacked below.