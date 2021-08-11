Tom Hardy thinks Spider-Man and Venom should share a movie

Tom Hardy is a hell of an actor. The man has portrayed Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Al Capone in Capone, and of course, Eddie Brock/Venom in the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Of course, Hardy has done much more than that, but that’s just a taste of his versatility. That’s not to say that all his films are winners; the first Venom film had its issues but is still an enjoyable watch.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage looks fantastic so far, and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage looks like he’ll bring this film to the next level. In an interview with Esquire, Tom Hardy hints at steering the idea of a Spider-Man and Venom movie towards the studio. That, of course, would be awesome, considering they’re very much connected in the comics!

It’s all quite tricky, given that I haven’t yet been allowed to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but I have a last stab with another question that seems to get Marvel fans’ juices going: whether Venom and Spider-Man can at some point in the future — fiendish business-deal permitting — appear in the same film. Is that something Hardy would be keen on? “I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity,” he says, drawing on his vape. “I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. Obviously, that’s a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that. “Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field.” Tom Hardy in Esquire

