T-Mobile is investigating an online claim of a data breach

T-Mobile is one of the largest mobile carriers in the United States and has grown hugely over the past few years. The company has used relentless marketing campaigns and a strong social media presence to drive that growth.

Now, T-Mobile is looking into online claims that its network has suffered a data breach. The claims say that the personal data of over 100 million users have been breached, but no word on if it has been leaked.

“We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. Reuters

According to Reuters, Vice first reported these claims, but no one has been able to verify how accurate these claims are.

According to the report in Vice’s Motherboard, the forum’s post does not mention T-Mobile, but the hacker told Vice they have obtained data of over 100 million people and that the data came from T-Mobile servers. Reuters

According to Reuters, the breached data includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, addresses, and driver’s license information. It is also being reported that the hackers are seeking 6 bitcoin for the return of 30 million of the 100 million breached accounts.

T-Mobile is looking into the matter. We will try and update this article or generate a new one should the company come back with some answers.

Last Updated on August 15, 2021.