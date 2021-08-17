Starting tips on how to build a custom software development training program

There are several vital steps to build a custom software development training program for your IT business. Successful programming teams must have a solid understanding of the entire custom software development lifecycle (SDLC), including requirements analysis, UI/UX design, and automated testing.

Therefore, companies need a well-developed training curriculum to prepare teams for project management, system architecture, and quality assurance (QA). As a software development manager, you can instill greater camaraderie and simplify onboarding across with proper training. To help you get started, read on about how to build a custom software development training program.

Identify Training Needs

First and foremost, identify your IT organization’s software development training needs. Start by evaluating your overall performance, as well as productivity levels at competing organizations. Then, perform comprehensive individual assessments on key IT managers, leaders, and executives across your team. This way, you can establish unique training programs based on employee roles and current job requirements.

Following these preparatory processes, you can identify knowledge gaps and ensure you are focused on the appropriate learning areas. Of course, this is important to decide which employees should attend software development training. Certainly, identifying training needs to build a custom software development training program for your IT organization.

Define Learning Objectives

Next, define your team’s custom software development learning objectives. Establish specific learning goals focused on employee skills, knowledge, and performance levels. Be sure to make these goals specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, time-sensitive, or SMART. To best measure performance, place objectives on specific learning principles like coding languages, pipeline automation, or database management.

Simultaneously, you may want your team to master machine learning and AI algorithms and data structures early on. By establishing these metrics, you can appropriately manage learning, prepare for instruction, and improve training results. Naturally, this will help you gain new insights and design a structured curriculum. Surely, define your team’s learning objectives to build a productive, successful custom software development training program.

Instill DevOps Principles

With your learning objectives defined, instill collaborative DevOps principles into your software team. Training your team in DevOps is beneficial for developer engagement, cross-departmental capabilities, and flexibility. Start by teaching your team about sophisticated tools for DevOps pipeline automation and optimization.

These solutions empower new developers to ship faster updates, leverage CI/CD infrastructure and streamline end-to-end development processes. Training teams can better resource utilization, promote OS scalability, and accelerate issue resolution by adopting these solutions. Of course, this is vital to driver greater visibility, automation, and availability across your SDLC. Indeed, instill collaborative DevOps learning principles into your custom software team.

Write A Software Training Action Plan

Now, you are ready to write an action plan for your custom software development team. A detailed, successful action plan must include educational content, materials, and other informative learning materials. Then, emphasize your chosen training resources and knowledge delivery methods. Also, develop specific timeframes for completing essential activities.

Throughout the process, encourage trainees to document their progress in a learning journal. This will contribute to the further development of your company’s action plan. Think about your team’s current software development skill level and preferred learning styles to maximize learning results. Suppose this is your first time drafting an action plan, reserve time to collect team feedback and make feedback accordingly. This way, you can enhance the learning results of your training pilot phase.

Implement Training Programs

At this point, it is time to implement your chosen software development training programs. Start by deciding whether or not you will conduct employee training in-house at your organization. Otherwise, you will need to outsource learning to experienced external mentors, onboarding specialists, and learning coordinators.

Typically, many IT organizations manage external training through online courses from notable IT organizations and learning institutions. After your training program is implemented, it is vital to monitor progress to ensure effectiveness. This way, you can evaluate and revise your structure to maximize performance. Definitely, implementing training programs is a vital step to build a custom software development training program at your organization.

There are plenty of pivotal steps to build a successful custom software development training program. First off, identify your organization’s training needs. Next, identify your team’s learning goals and objectives. Once defined, instill DevOps learning principles and values into your team.

This way, your team can begin leveraging the power of the automated DevOps pipeline, which is key to utilize supportive continuous integration and continuous delivery architecture. Now, you are ready to write a team training action plan. At this point, it is time to implement your chosen training programs. Follow the points highlighted above to learn about how to build a custom software development training program.

