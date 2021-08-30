Anda Seat T-Pro 2 review: A classy looking fabric gaming chair suitable for the office

Most gaming chairs these days have a leather or pleather/vegan leather finish on them. However, there are a few models out there that have a classier fabric finish to them. Anda Seat is one such company, and who’s Dark Knight gaming chair we recently review.

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

Our Anda Seat T-Pro 2 review looks at a premium gaming chair with decent support, a fabric finish, and velour accents that look right at home in the office. Read on for our full review!

Specifications

The Anda Seat T-Pro 2 Gaming Chair we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Model Anda Seat T-Pro 2 Material AD Alpha Linen Fabric Framework AD S+ framework Base XL Aluminum Five Star Caster XL universal casters, PU covered Foam AD Mould Foam Mechanism XL heavy-duty multi-functional tilt Tilt angle lock Yes Piston Heavy-duty class 5 hydraulic piston Chair/seatback Full-length backrest Recline High-grade spring 90° – 160° Armrest 4-directional, soft PU covered Head pillow AD memory (M size) Lumbar pillow AD memory (XL-size) Assembly required Yes Maximum load (static) 200kg (441 lbs) Maximum load (dynamic) 150kg (331 lbs) Maximum height 210 cm (82.67 in) Backrest shoulder width 60.5 cm (23.8 in) Armrest to armrest 73 – 75.5 cm (28.74 – 29.72 in) Seatbase width (inner) 42 cm (16.53 in) Seatbase width (including sides) 58 cm (22.83 in) Armrest sideways adjustibility 2.5 cm (1 in) Wheelbase diameter 76 cm (29.92 in) Height of backrest 87 cm (34.25 in) Armrest height adjustability 9 cm (3.54 in) Armrest lowest to highest 63.5 – 78 cm (25 – 30.71 in) Seat depth 54 cm (21.26 in) Floor to seatbase 49 – 56 cm (19.29 – 22.05 in) Height adjustment 7 cm (2.76 in) Weight 33.8 kg Warranty 5-years AD care* excluding wear and tear

What’s in the box

Andaseat T-Pro 2 XL backrest

Andaseat T-Pro 2 XL seatbase

XL Aluminium five star base

Screw kit

M Head pillow

XL Lumbar pillow

Heavy duty class 4 hydraulic piston

Dust cover

2x Side cover

XL heavy duty Multi-functional tilt mechanism

2x Armrest

5x XL Universal Casters

The main pieces of the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair.

Design

At a glance, the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair looks like your typical racing-style chair. In fact, it’s nearly identical to the Dark Knight save two key differences: the fabric finish and the lack of “seatbelt” holes near the top of the back. The entire chair is finished with the company’s “AD Alpha Linen Fabric” with a velour-type finish on the edges of the seatback and seat base. The fabric is stitched together with a minimal, but nice looking, design. Anda Seat describes the fabric finish on its website:

“The AD Alpha Linen Fabric is used on the high-end AndaSeat chairs, offering smooth bonded PVC leather with scratch and stain-resistant. The high-end quality of the material was designed and made with the total comfort of humankind in mind. Not only it is easy to clean, but also much stronger to keep the shape to last. AD Alpha Linen Fabric does not contain any harmful amounts of elements, perfect for adults and kids.” Anda Seat website

Not only does the fabric finish look nice (our review unit was blue but you can also get light grey or black), but it is also soft and comfortable against the skin if you’re wearing shorts. The seat base is nice and thick, rising on each side to help keep you in place. The back is nicely plush as well, wrapping slightly inwards around your mid-section.

The chair’s back curves outwards at about shoulder height. Continuing up, the chair curves back inwards for the headrest, flattening out on top. On the front of the seatback, near the top, the Anda Seat wordmark is stitched into the fabric on both the front and back of the seatback. The Anda Seat logo is stitched into the middle of the back of the chair as well. The back adjusts between 90 and 160 degrees, allowing you to set it at your desired comfort level. The chair was equally comfortable during extended sessions when used for general computer work or gaming on the Xbox.

The Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair fully assembled.

On either side of the chair is a 4D armrest. That is, they adjust in four different ways (more on that in a bit). The armrests themselves are about 10-1/2 by 4-inches, a nice fit, at least for my arms.

The T-Pro 2 chair also comes with two memory foam pillows as well. Both are finished in the same soft black velour that accents the chair itself. The Anda Seat logo is stitched into both pillows. The first is a large lumbar cushion that just sits at the bottom of the chair. Roughly 13-inches in height and 14-inches wide, it is between 2 1/2 and 4-inches thick. The headrest is pretty standard in shape and size. Shaped like a bone, it is 10- to 11-inches wide, 4- to 7-inches in height, and 4-inches thick. A flexible strap with a buckle is attached to the back to secure it around the seatback’s top. Both pillows are ultra-comfortable with their memory foam insides, and both have zippers so you can remove the pillow and wash the covers should you need to.

Underneath it all, the T-Pro 2 gaming chair has a steel framework with oversized bars. Wrapped around this is high-density mould shaping foam. There’s no question it easily supported my 200lb+, 6′ frame, and it is rated for up to 441lbs.

The base of the chair is a five-star base constructed out of metal. Each base arm has a 65mm (2.55″) caster wheel, which rotates easily when moving the chair around. Attached to this is the SGS certificated Class 4 hydraulic piston, which, in turn, is attached to the chair. Instead of going straight up, the chair mechanism mounting actually angles towards the front of the chair. It does look different and like the chair would lean forward but once assembled, it’s as solid as you can get in a chair.

Anda Seat T-Pro 2 dimensions (courtesy Anda Seat).

If you like the gaming chair design for comfort while sitting for long periods of time but want a more subdued look for the office, the T-Pro 2 definitely fits the bill.

Assembly

Assembly of the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair is pretty straightforward. A single person can do it; however, a couple of steps are easier with a second pair of hands. Working alone, it took me about 30 minutes to assemble the chair. This time included opening and unpacking the box. Speaking of the box, everything is nicely packaged and protected in the box, with nothing being damaged upon the first inspection.

There are ten steps to assembly. First, remove the four pre-installed screws — two from each side — from the backrest with the included hex Allen key. Even though it takes a bit more time, I like that Anda Seat pre-installed the screws. You then know exactly where each one goes, and you don’t risk being short or losing one when ripping over the usual bag.

Once the backrest is aligned to the seat base, screw the four screws back in and tighten. Next, attach the left and right side covers over the support brackets on the side of the chair.

The bolts are pre-installed on the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair, making it easy to assemble.

Once the back is on, flip the chair over and remove the four screws from the base. Align the chair mechanism, making sure the sticker with the arrow pointing towards the front is properly oriented. The next step is to insert the wheels into the five-star base until they click.

Flipping the base over, insert the gas lift piston into the base, then slide the piston cover over the gas lift. Finally, line up the seat base and back component over the gas lift and the chair is assembled.

The chair comes with a detachable lumbar cushion and a detachable headrest cushion. The lumbar cushion rests against the bottom of the seatback and is not secured in place. The detachable headrest attaches to the seat back by way of a single strap that wraps around the top of the seatback.

As far as chairs go, the assembly was pretty straightforward and easy enough to complete in a relatively short time.

Ease of Use

Like the Anda Seat Dark Knight gaming chair, the T-Pro 2 can be adjusted in several ways. The seat backrest can be adjusted slightly forward or back to about 160 degrees. To do so, pull the handle on the right side of the seat and lean forward or back until you have the desired angle. Once there, release the handle, and it will lock in place.

On the right side, but under the seat, is the lever to adjust the seat height. Tilt it up to adjust the seat height and release it once you’re at your desired position — pretty standard operation for gaming chairs in general.

The chair also features a Leisure Mode. This allows you some leeway in tilting the entire chair forward or back. To enable or disable this, pull the handle under the left side of the seat up. When enabled, it allows you to tilt the entire chair back and forth at your leisure (pun intended). If you reach under the seat, there is a knob you can twist to adjust how easy the Leisure Mode tilts back and forth.

The velour support pillows that come with the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair are super comfortable.

Finally, the 4D armrests! Most chairs have armrests that move up and down and may move in and out as well slightly. On the Anda Seat T-Pro 2, not only do they move up and down, but they move horizontally, sideways, and even twist inwards. To move it up and down, there is a lever on the outside of the armrest support. On the armrest’s inside edge is a button near the front for moving it forward or back. On the inner edge, just under the armrest, is another button that allows you to move it from side to side. To twist the armrest, grab the front edge of the armrest and twist. It can be angled in one step, left straight, or angled out once step.

Overall, the chair is easy to adjust and comes with plenty of adjustable options to provide you with the “fit” that suits your comfort levels.

Comfort

At first, I found the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 to be a bit firmer than the Dark Knight. After a while, however, the firmness seemed just fine, especially when coupled with the memory foam lumbar and neck support pillows. We ended up swapping out my wife’s old office chair for this one, and she’s complained less about her hips hurting at the end of a long day sitting in front of the computer. While she forgoes the neck rest, she does find that the back lumbar support pillow helps with comfort.

Price/Value

The Anda Seat T-Pro 2 is listed for US$549.99 on Anda Seat’s website and $499.99 on Amazon. At the regular price, this is in line with high-end gaming and office chairs. However, both sites list a discount bringing the chair down to $349.99, which is a fantastic price for this chair.

Photo Gallery

The main pieces of the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair. The bolts are pre-installed on the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair, making it easy to assemble. Attaching the back of the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair to the seat cushion. The cover piece on the side of the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair. The base attaches to the underside of the seat on the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 by way of four bolts. The wheels on the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair snap into place easily. The five-star wheel base with gas lift on the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair. The Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair fully assembled. The velour support pillows that come with the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair are super comfortable. The Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair. The lumbar support pillow that comes with the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair. The branding stitched on the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair.

Wrap-up

While the Dark Knight offers up slightly better lumbar support, it is pricier. If you’re looking for a quality gaming chair that is more affordable and doesn’t look out of place in the office, the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 is a solid choice. While the Dark Knight earned an Editor’s Choice award, the T-Pro 2 is still worthy of a Top Pick here at Techaeris.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on August 30, 2021.

Anda Seat T-Pro 2 US$549.99 Design 9.5/10

















Assembly 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 10.0/10

















Comfort 9.5/10

















Price/Value 9.5/10

















Nailed it Nice fabric finish

Excellent memory foam lumbar and neck support pillows

Comfortable

4-way adjustable arms

Easy to adjust

Fairly easy to assemble

Smooth caster movement

Great deal at current sale price Needs work A bit firmer than other chairs I've used

The branding, while nice looking, might be a bit much

Can be pricey at regular price Purchase from Amazon Purchase from Anda Seat