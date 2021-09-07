Samsung announces new PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD and SD Cards

Samsung is known for a ton of different technology, from smartphones to televisions. They’re also known for making some competent and outstanding storage devices. Today the company has announced the new Pro Plus and EVO Plus microSD and SD cards.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

MicroSD cards are commonly used in smartphones and other devices but can be used in cameras and computers with the included SD card adapter. SD cards are more commonly used in cameras and photo gear, making these new Samsung offerings perfect for pros and content creators. Here’s what the company had to say about the new microSD and SD cards announced today:

Samsung MicroSD Card

“Professionals and consumers of all kinds want memory cards that make it easy to save and retrieve data while also knowing that their valuable images and video files are protected,” said KyuYoung Lee, vice president of the Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s new suite of microSD and SD cards offer the faster speeds, increased reliability and enhanced durability today’s consumers and professionals need, as well as the ultra-high-performance every user wants.” Optimized for professional use, the new Pro Plus microSD and SD cards provide lightning-fast read and write speeds of up to 160 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 120 MB/s 1respectively, allowing users to seamlessly capture 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) and Full HD (FHD) videos. The EVO Plus cards offer up to 1.3 times faster performance than the previous generation at 130 MB/s2, making them ideal for enthusiasts and casual users who want dependable and responsive performance for day-to-day usage. With a 10-year limited warranty3, added durability, and up to a half-terabyte of storage capacity, Samsung’s new memory cards provide ample storage for 360-degree photos, hours of 4K UHD helmet camera, and aerial drone video capture, and more. Samsung

Samsung’s latest generation PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards support an enhanced video speed class rating of V30 and an application performance class of A2 4to enable high-quality content capture on a wide variety of consumer applications, from mobile devices and action cameras to drones. Backed by Samsung’s six-proof protection, the microSD line can withstand water, extreme temperatures5, x-ray, wear- out6, drops, and magnetic impact. Both cards are available starting today and are offered in a range of capacities to provide plenty of responsive storage for capturing everyday moments with family and loved ones. The EVO Plus line comes in capacities from 64GB to 512GB ($18.99 – $99.99 MSRP). The PRO Plus microSD card is available in 128GB ($34.99 MSRP), 256GB (54.99 MSRP), and 512GB ($109.99 MSRP) capacities. Samsung is also offering its latest generation PRO Plus microSD with an optional USB 3.0 Samsung Memory Card Reader ($39.99 – $114.99 MSRP) that enables fast and easy data transfer to laptops and a variety of other devices with a USB port. Samsung

Samsung SD Card

The PRO Plus and EVO Plus full-size SD cards are designed to meet the needs of photo enthusiasts, professionals, and content creators alike. These newest-generation SD cards are compatible with various devices, including DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras, camcorders, and PCs, making them an ideal companion for producing and storing high-quality photos and video content. Both PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards offer seven-proof protection against shock, water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear out, drops, and magnetic impact. The new SD cards also come with a V30 7video speed class for capturing content in 4K UHD 8and FHD resolution and for smooth playback when editing videos. The EVO Plus SD cards are available from 32GB to 256GB ($8.99 – $39.99 MSRP). The PRO Plus SD Card will be available later this year in capacities from 32GB to 512GB. The PRO Plus SD Card with the USB 3.0 Samsung Memory Card Reader will also be available. Samsung

MicroSD and SD Card specifications

The new PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD and full-size SD cards feature a reimagined Blue Wave design that gives the cards a fresh new look. For more information on Samsung’s microSD and SD card offerings, please visit the Samsung website.

What do you think of these new microSD and SD cards? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.