Upgrading your PS5 SSD? Check out this M.2 SSD cooler from be quiet!

Back in September, Sony finally updated the PlayStation 5, allowing users to upgrade the PS5 SSD for more storage. While there are a select few SSD drives that work, not many of them come with a heatsink to keep your new SSD from overheating and throttling performance. That’s where be quiet!’s MC1 M.2 SSD cooler comes in.

If you haven’t heard of be quiet! before, they are a German company known for its premium PC components. While they offer M.2 SSD coolers for PCs, like their Pro version, they don’t fit inside the PlayStation 5 with its lower slot clearance. So the company decided to make the MC1 M.2 SSD cooler.

“[The MC1] is also one of the only M.2 SSD coolers on the market compact enough to perfectly fit inside the expansion slot of the PlayStation®5 and able to cool double-sided SSDs, protecting the memory modules on both sides of the PCB from overheating. The result is much lower and safer SSD temperatures, which translates into trouble-free gaming sessions and an increased lifespan of the drive.” be quiet! press release

While an M.2 SSD for your PlayStation 5 will set you back a few hundred dollars, the MC1 SSD cooler from be quiet! has an MSRP of US$12.90 and is available on Amazon and other retailers.

If you’re thinking adding an extra SSD to your PS5 is a daunting task, be quiet! has a straightforward video on how to install an M.2 SSD into your PlayStation 5 with the MC1 SSD cooler.

