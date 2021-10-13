Truly wireless earbuds have been the new tech in the audio world for a few years now. But now that that tech is starting to mature and be better overall, it’s time for something different. The Soundcore Frames are the latest eyewear audio product from Anker’s Soundcore division.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Soundcore Frames aren’t the first to the eyewear audio market, but they are making their product a little sleeker looking than companies like Bose or JLab. Soundcore Frames feature the company’s patented OpenSurround system™, designed with two customized drivers in each arm, a custom DSP, and a listening port.

The main speaker is in front of the user’s ear, with another located behind the ear to help amplify the stereo sound. Soundcore Frames also feature on-ear wearing detection and will automatically pause audio when you remove the glasses.

Soundcore Frames features noise-reducing microphones and can be easily paired with a phone, tablet, or PC to take calls or participate in online meetings from anywhere. In addition, a private listening mode can be automatically enabled when the user is on a call or self-activated through the Soundcore app to help reduce sound leakage.

Soundcore Frames will have various frames and sizes to choose from.

When purchasing on Soundcore.com, consumers can choose from ten different frame styles to come with their new Soundcore Frames. They can also purchase additional frames in various sizes, shapes, and styles, including tinted sunglasses, prescription, and blue-light filtering options. And with Soundcore’s Pull and Plug quick release system, consumers can easily swap out different styles.

Controlling the Soundcore Frames is easy with both touch and voice controls. Consumers can customize several touch and swipe motions to play and pause music, answer phone calls, raise and lower the volume, and advance or reverse tracks. Multiple trigger words can also perform these actions using AI voice technology.

Soundcore Frames offer up to 5.5 hours of playback on a single charge, as well as the ability to fast charge an additional 1.5 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge.

Soundcore Frames Specifications

Frequency response: 20~20kHz

Drivers (speakers): 4 (2 per side)

Size of Drivers / Material: 25mm x 8mm (main); 8mm diameter (rear) / PET

Battery Type / Capacity: Lithium Polymer / 110mA (x2)

Playtime / Talk Time / (Normal mode): 5.5 hours @ 60% Volume / 5 Hours

•ast Charging Time: 10 mins = 1.5 hours

Charging Cable: Magnetic charging cable with USB

Bluetooth Version: 5.2

•P / IPX Rating: IPX4

Control Type: Touch / Swipe / Voice

Compatible with voice assistants

Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC

On-Ear Wearing Detection

10 frame options including prescription, polarized and blue-light filtering lenses

Soundcore Frames are expected to become available on Soundcore.com, Amazon.com, and retail partners, including Best Buy in early/mid-November for US$199.99 in the US and £149.99 in the UK, €179.99 EUR in Germany and Europe, and $249 CAD in Canada. Additional frame models will be available for purchase via Soundcore.com in the coming weeks for $49.99 in the US, £49.99 in the UK, €49.99 EUR in Germany and Europe, and $59.99 CAD in Canada.

What do you think of Soundcore Frames? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.