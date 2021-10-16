Twitch says logins and passwords were not accessed in its data breach

It’s been a big year for the data breach, and we still have a few months left in 2021. We suspect that the data breach will become even more common-place next year, and we’ll be writing more articles about them. Twitch is an Amazon-owned streaming platform, and they experienced a data breach recently.

We’ve covered the Twitch data breach in two different articles, and here’s a quick synopsis of what went down.

While everyone knows Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Twitch was founded around 15 years ago by Justin Kan, who decided to strap a camera to his head and live stream. Kan sold Twitch for just under $1 billion and went on to launch a failed law firm, Atrium, which quickly burned through $75 million of capital. This Twitter user, @Sinoc229, was among the first to sound the siren, which showed the depth of the Twitch leak. While there was initial disbelief on social media that any of this actually happened, it was confirmed in the very early hours of this morning. All kinds of information was leaked, including a document that showed what some Twitch users were earning on the site. The leak revealed 35 Twitch users who earned more than $5,000,000, with two who earned more than $32,000,000 on the site. Techaeris

As you can see, the data accessed isn’t peanuts, but Twitch has made a statement that says passwords, login credentials, whole credit card numbers, and bank details of users were not accessed or exposed in the data breach.

The platform, which is used by video gamers for interacting with users while live streaming content, had blamed the breach on an error in the server configuration change. Server configuration changes are performed during server maintenance. A faulty configuration can expose the data stored in the servers to unauthorized access. Twitch said it was “confident” the incident affected only a small number of users and that it was contacting those who had been directly impacted. The platform has more than 30 million average daily visitors. Reuters

