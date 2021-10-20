Leaving Netflix November 2021: Plenty of time to binge these shows

A few titles are leaving Netflix in November. Fortunately, the list is out a bit earlier this month, so you have plenty of time to check out these titles. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Quite a few titles are leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada this month. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream titles such as TURN: Washington’s Spies, Survivor, and Broadchurch. Only seven titles are leaving Netflix Canada, but it is your last chance to watch all four seasons of TURN: Washington’s Spies, as well as all three The Hangover movies. Without further ado, let’s see what else is leaving in November!

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in November.

November 1

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree 🇺🇸

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You! 🇺🇸

November 4

Bucket List 🇺🇸

The Lovers 🇺🇸

November 5

The Late Bloomer 🇺🇸

November 7

Sleepless 🇺🇸

November 10

A Single Man 🇺🇸

November 11

Frutivale Station 🇺🇸

November 14

America’s Next Top Model: Season 19 🇺🇸

America’s Next Top Model: Season 20 🇺🇸

K-on! The Movie 🇺🇸

K-On!: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains 🇺🇸

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan 🇺🇸

November 15

Safe House 🇺🇸

November 16

Longmire: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦

November 17

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List 🇺🇸

November 19

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World 🇺🇸

November 20

The Hangover 🇨🇦

The Hangover: Part II 🇨🇦

The Hangover: Part III 🇨🇦

November 21

Beverly Hills Ninja 🇺🇸

Machete Kills 🇺🇸

November 26

Broadchurch : Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

November 29

Man Down: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸 🇨🇦

November 30

3 Days to Kill 🇺🇸

A Knight’s Tale 🇺🇸

American Outlaws 🇺🇸

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Battlefield Earth 🇺🇸

Chef 🇺🇸

Clear and Present Danger 🇺🇸

Freedom Writers 🇺🇸

Glee: Seasons 1-6 🇺🇸

The Happytime Murders 🇺🇸

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Letters to Juliet 🇺🇸

The Lincoln Lawyer 🇺🇸

Million Dollar Baby 🇺🇸

Peppermint 🇺🇸

Pineapple Express 🇺🇸

Rake: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸 🇨🇦

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert 🇺🇸

School of Rock 🇺🇸

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10 🇺🇸

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸 🇨🇦

Waterworld 🇺🇸

Last Updated on October 20, 2021.