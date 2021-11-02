Second-gen Phyn Plus water monitor is slimmer and more affordable

It’s been a couple of years since we reviewed the Phyn Plus smart water assistant and shutoff device. Phyn has updated it and the second-generation Phyn Plus is 25% smaller and more affordably priced.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the device, the Phyn Plus is installed on the main water line in your house. Once installed, it monitors the water flow and alerts you of any potential problems. It can even shut off your water supply automatically if you don’t respond to the alerts it sends. The device can also be paired with the company’s Smart Water Sensor, a puck-size leak detector that can then tell the Phyn Plus to shut off the water supply when it comes into contact with water on your floor.

“The new iteration of the Phyn Plus is better in so many ways – smaller, lighter and more affordable, empowering more consumers to protect their homes against the devastation of water damage. We re-engineered the device to incorporate the top requested features from the Phyn community of users across homeowners and trade professionals making it more economical and easier to install.” Ryan Kim, CEO of Phyn

The good news for existing owners of the original Phyn Plus is that the second generation is the same height, and designed to be directly replaceable. Once you do have one installed, be sure to check with your insurance or utility provider for rebates or savings on your home insurance.

Key features of the second-generation Phyn Plus:

Optimized: new product enclosure is lighter and 25% smaller for flexibility in any home environment, indoor or outdoor.

new product enclosure is lighter and 25% smaller for flexibility in any home environment, indoor or outdoor. Automatic and Remote Water Shutoff: real-time mobile notifications alert homeowners to potential leaks and issues including frozen pipes, and give them the ability to turn off their water remotely using the Phyn app. Phyn can also turn off water automatically in the event of a catastrophic leak, protecting homeowners from costly damage.

real-time mobile notifications alert homeowners to potential leaks and issues including frozen pipes, and give them the ability to turn off their water remotely using the Phyn app. Phyn can also turn off water automatically in the event of a catastrophic leak, protecting homeowners from costly damage. Water Consumption: users can not only track their water usage by month, day, hour or even in real-time, but also identify water consumption trends and compare usage by fixture types.

users can not only track their water usage by month, day, hour or even in real-time, but also identify water consumption trends and compare usage by fixture types. Plumbing Checks: in addition to constantly watching for leaks, Phyn runs daily preventative “Plumbing Checks” to catch tiny leaks and pressure irregularities before they become larger issues.

in addition to constantly watching for leaks, Phyn runs daily preventative “Plumbing Checks” to catch tiny leaks and pressure irregularities before they become larger issues. Smart Home Integrations: Phyn works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And with IFTTT you can have Phyn trigger actions with other smart home products.

Phyn works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And with IFTTT you can have Phyn trigger actions with other smart home products. Phyn App & Phyn Dashboard: works with free Phyn app with no subscriptions required. For commercial properties, Phyn Plus also works with the Phyn Dashboard, a web-based portal that allows builders, homeowners associations, insurance providers, utilities and more to understand water use, mitigate losses from leaks by shutting off water remotely, and address water conservation and sustainability mandates across their portfolios.

The Phyn Plus has an MSRP of US$499.99 and is now available on Phyn.com, Belkin.com, BestBuy.com, Costco.com and HomeDepot.com.

What do you think about the second-generation Phyn Plus? Are you going to be replacing your original device or investing in this water monitor as a new purchase? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on November 2, 2021.