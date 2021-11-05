APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS designed for gamers now available

When it comes to protecting your electronics from power surges and power outages, an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) can help. The APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS from Schneider Electric delivers uninterrupted power protection, even during power outages, to maintain a connection for today’s most popular gaming devices, including the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 game consoles.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Featuring sine wave battery backup power, the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS delivers a smooth electrical current for your gaming devices. It also has automatic voltage regulation (AVR) to protect against irregular power and outages, further protecting them.

“Following a challenging year where many are spending even more time gaming, while dealing with power issues due to increasingly concerning weather conditions, protecting one’s highly sensitive electronics with a UPS is more important than ever. We’re excited that even more people can protect their equipment from damaging surges and power irregularities with the launch of the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming in South America. Whether they’re working from home or playing a much-deserved game session, this offer helps people stay in the game, and most importantly, stay connected when the unexpected but inevitable occurs.” Christian Enriquez, Global Product Marketing Manager, Schneider Electric

Key features of the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS include:

Reactor Circle : When the Gaming UPS is on battery backup power, the reactor circle ticks down to show how much time is left at a glance

: When the Gaming UPS is on battery backup power, the reactor circle ticks down to show how much time is left at a glance 160 Degree Slant : APC made sure the reactor circle is titled at 160 degrees, so it’s visible from nearly every angle

: APC made sure the reactor circle is titled at 160 degrees, so it’s visible from nearly every angle Functional Lighting : When the Gaming UPS detects a power anomaly — like surges, dips, and even wiring faults — it notifies gamers with pulsing lights

: When the Gaming UPS detects a power anomaly — like surges, dips, and even wiring faults — it notifies gamers with pulsing lights Six Battery Back-up Outlets : Complete with surge protection, the unit instantly powers sensitive electronics, such as an Xbox, PlayStation, PCs, TVs, or routers/modems, during a power loss

: Complete with surge protection, the unit instantly powers sensitive electronics, such as an Xbox, PlayStation, PCs, TVs, or routers/modems, during a power loss Four Additional Surge-Only Outlets : Designed to protect against unsafe power surges and “hard shutdowns” that can permanently damage equipment

: Designed to protect against unsafe power surges and “hard shutdowns” that can permanently damage equipment Three Easy-Access Front USB Ports : Recharge devices, like gaming headsets and cellphones

: Recharge devices, like gaming headsets and cellphones Custom Look: Available in two color options – Arctic (BGM1500) and Midnight (BGM1500B), both with 12 customizable RGB LED lights to match a user’s gaming setup

Front and back view of the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS.

The UPS is available for purchase in North America for $259.99 USD in black or white at retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Microcenter, and Newegg. Customers in South American territories can purchase the UPS from local retailers and online.

