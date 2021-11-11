The Pixel 6 may be more impressive than the iPhone 13 — Here’s why

It’s an age-old question, and you typically fall in one camp or another: iPhone or Android? It’s been a constant battle for dominance as the two electronics manufacturers continue to release new smartphones to try to beat out the competition.

Google’s high-end smartphone, the Pixel 6 Pro, was released on October 19. The iPhone 13 was released a couple of weeks earlier, on September 24. Both smartphones have plenty of cool, unique features to offer to the average consumer — but this year, Google has upped their game in ways that may make Apple fans think twice before buying the latest iPhone release.

Let’s explore the specs of both phones so that when it comes time to upgrade your smartphone, you’ll know which one will best suit you.

Pixel 6: Features, Price, and Details

Google’s flagship smartphone, the Pixel 6, is one of the best phones Google has ever made. It is chock full of features that make it an attractive product to even the most loyal Apple customers. While standard Androids are good smartphones, Google pushed the boundaries to the limit with its Pixel 6.

One of the primary reasons people may be inclined to purchase the Pixel 6 is Google’s Tensor, a new custom-built chip slated to improve performance, make games richer, and keep your data more secure. Its all-new camera is also supposed to be quite the game-changer, as it’s a dual-lens camera array.

Here are some of the other key features of the Pixel 6 you should know about:

Comes in three colors: kinda coral, sorta seafoam, stormy black

All-day adaptive 4,614 mAh battery

Up to 80% faster performance than Pixel 5

End-to-end security designed by Google

Rear camera with 4K video recording at 30 FPS

USB-C charging/data port

3 microphones with noise suppression

Under-display fingerprint sensor

The phone is fully compatible with all Google apps, like Drive, Gmail, Docs, and Sheets

The USB-C port and the under-display fingerprint sensor are two features that bring the Pixel 6 to the next level. Many iPhone users wonder when the newest iPhone model will boast these features. They’re highly anticipated, and many customers will find them highly convenient.

The Pixel 6’s starting price comes in at $599, and the Pixel 6 Pro comes in at $899.

Let’s discuss some of the features of the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13: Features, Price, and Details

The iPhone 13 boasts a new, advanced dual-camera system that’s set to be the best camera on any iPhone. Its A15 Bionic chip is one of the most powerful chips used in current smartphones. According to Apple’s site, the battery life on the iPhone 13 has significantly improved.

Here are some other features of the iPhone 13:

Comes in five colors: pink, blue, midnight black, starlight white, and (Product) RED

A ceramic shield increases the smartphone’s durability and protects the flat-edge design

Water-resistant chassis

Cinematic mode on camera uses Dolby Vision HDR

Storage starts at 128 GB

Super Retina XDR Display: bright, colorful, and sharp

Up to 2.5 more hours of battery life

Wider 5G band for more speed in more places

Equipped with the latest Apple operating system, iOS 15

Here are the different prices for each iPhone 13 model:

iPhone 13 Mini: $699

iPhone 13: $799

iPhone 13 Pro: $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1,099

Compared to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the iPhone outranks the Android in terms of the other models you can purchase. However, as usual, the iPhone’s starting prices are higher than the Pixel 6.

Which Smartphone Is Better?

Of course, the answer to this question may vary depending on your loyalty to Android or iPhone. However, the new Google Pixel 6 is giving the iPhone 13 a run for its money. With the starting price of $599 being significantly lower than the most basic iPhone 13 Mini, it may attract some Apple customers.

Android and iPhones have notably different features and can be used in various applications and settings. Apple, for example, is known in part for its plethora of apps and more stringent security standards, which may appeal to people such as parents, educators, and business professionals. On the other hand, Android is known for its customizability, which could appeal to more avid tech enthusiasts.

Both smartphones, however, offer next-level camera capabilities, extended battery life, and features that meet your everyday needs. Much of your decision will come down to which ecosystem you’re already entrenched in — many customers will stick to what they know and purchase either an Android or iPhone based on their past purchases and experiences.

If you’re looking for a cheaper yet powerful phone, the Pixel 6 is your best choice. If you love having the latest tech and are willing to lay out the cash for it, the iPhone 13 will surely meet, if not exceed, your expectations.

Pixel 6: An Impressive Release From Google

Overall, the Pixel 6 will be a game-changer in the smartphone arena. While it may be a challenging decision, consider both the Google Pixel 6 and the Apple iPhone 13 if you’re in the market for a new smartphone.

