HyperX Pulsefire Mat review: A large keyboard/mouse pad with customizable RGB lights

There was a time when mouse mats were pretty basic, with a one-size-fits-all approach. These days, there are various sizes, surfaces, and even RGB options to enhance your gaming station.

Our HyperX Pulsefire Mat review looks at a large keyboard/mouse mat with a densely woven cloth surface and customizable RGB lights that can be changed on the fly. Read on for our full review!

Specifications

The HyperX Pulsefire Mat we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

What’s in the box

HyperX Pulsefire Mat

Quick Start Guide

What’s included with the HyperX Pulsefire Mat.

Design

As far as mats go, the HyperX Pulsefire Mat is relatively standard fare, with a couple of exceptions. This mat is large, roughly 35 1/2″ wide, 16 1/2″ deep, and a mere 0.15″ thick. At that size, it is more than large enough for both your keyboard and mouse, and, to be honest, I’ve grown to love this size of mat. Not only do I think it looks nicer on your desk, but you don’t have to worry about your mouse going over the edges of the mat when using it.

The surface itself is a durable, black, densely woven precision surface. The underside is an anti-slip rubber surface to prevent slippage when placed on your desk. The two noticeable differences are a small control unit on the upper left with a braided cable coming out of it and a stitched finish around the outside with an RGB LED strip attached to the edges of the mat.

The RGB strip lit up on the HyperX Pulsefire Mat.

Once plugged in, the edges of the mat light up, adding some more flair to your setup.

Ease of Use

Using the HyperX Pulsefire Mat is as simple as plugging it into a free USB-A port on your laptop or desktop computer. Once on, you can tap the HyperX logo on the touch selector to switch between three different presets. If you wish to disable the lighting temporarily, hold the sensor for about 3 seconds, and the lights will turn off. Tapping the selector will turn them on again.

For more customization, you can install the HyperX NGENUITY software. Here you can set up different effects or colours and save them to one of the three profiles. There is a minor… glitch, if you will, here. Once you’ve saved your new profiles, you must force close the NGENUITY app for the touch selector to work. If the app is running, tapping the selector will do nothing. Once it’s closed, you can cycle through your new presets.

The HyperX NGENUITY app lets you customize the lighting on the HyperX Pulsefire Mat.

Performance

As mentioned above, the HyperX Pulsefire Mat has a densely-woven precision surface. Cloth surfaced mousepads are still the norm, and I found it worked just fine while gaming or for productivity purposes with various mice. The RGB LED strip works great and, depending on your setup, ties nicely into your other RGB LED peripherals — especially if you go the solid colour route.

Price/Value

The HyperX Pulsefire Mat has an MSRP of US$49.99. Given the size alone, it’s a pretty good value… toss in some customizable RGB lights and this desk mat for your keyboard and mouse is a solid deal.

Photo Gallery

Wrap-up

If you’re a fan of the larger mat for your keyboard and mouse and have RGBs set up on your other components, the HyperX Pulsefire Mat adds just that much extra lighting while still providing the performance you want for gaming.

