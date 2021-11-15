Latest HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset supports both PS5 and PS4

For those looking for a wireless gaming headset for their PS5 or PS4 gaming, the HyperX Cloud Flight has been updated to support both. With a 2.4GHz wireless connection, 20-meter range, and up to 30 hours of battery life, PlayStation gamers can ditch their headset wire and game longer.

With durable adjustable steel sliders on the headband and signature memory foam in the earcups, the HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset should be a comfortable option for gamers. This headset also offers built-in controls like mic mute, power, volume, LED effects, and an LED mute indicator for the microphone for convenience.

“We are proud to continue to expand our gaming headsets, offering more options that deliver the best experience for console gamers. The Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset offers users a stylish black design to match Sony PS5™ and PS4™and delivers the comfort and style inherent in HyperX products.” Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX

Full specifications of the latest wireless gaming headset for PS5 and PS4 from HyperX include:

Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Over ear, circumaural, closed back Frequency response: 10Hz–21kHz

32 Ω Sensitivity: 106dBSPL, 1mW at 1kHz

≤ 2% Frame type: Steel

Memory foam and premium leatherette Microphone element: Electret condenser microphone

Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling Microphone frequency response: 20Hz-6.8kHz

-51dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz) Audio connection: Wireless USB, Wired 3.5mm (3-pole)

Stereo USB specification: USB 2.0

44.1kHz, 48kHz Bit-depth: 16 bit

Onboard audio controls Lighting: Blue

Solid, breathing, off Battery type: Rechargeable lithium-polymer

30 hours (LED Off), 18 hours (LED Breathing Effect), 13 hours (LED On) Charge time: 3hours

2.4 GHz Wireless range: Up to 20 meters

300g Weight with mic: 315g

The HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset for PS5 and PS4 consoles.

The HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset for PS5 and PS4 is now available from Amazon and the HyperX website for US$119.99.

