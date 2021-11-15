Latest HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset supports both PS5 and PS4

For those looking for a wireless gaming headset for their PS5 or PS4 gaming, the HyperX Cloud Flight has been updated to support both. With a 2.4GHz wireless connection, 20-meter range, and up to 30 hours of battery life, PlayStation gamers can ditch their headset wire and game longer.
With durable adjustable steel sliders on the headband and signature memory foam in the earcups, the HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset should be a comfortable option for gamers. This headset also offers built-in controls like mic mute, power, volume, LED effects, and an LED mute indicator for the microphone for convenience.
“We are proud to continue to expand our gaming headsets, offering more options that deliver the best experience for console gamers. The Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset offers users a stylish black design to match Sony PS5™ and PS4™and delivers the comfort and style inherent in HyperX products.”Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX
Full specifications of the latest wireless gaming headset for PS5 and PS4 from HyperX include:
- Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets
- Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back
- Frequency response: 10Hz–21kHz
- Impedance: 32 Ω
- Sensitivity: 106dBSPL, 1mW at 1kHz
- T.H.D.: ≤ 2%
- Frame type: Steel
- Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette
- Microphone element: Electret condenser microphone
- Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling
- Microphone frequency response: 20Hz-6.8kHz
- Microphone sensitivity: -51dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
- Audio connection: Wireless USB, Wired 3.5mm (3-pole)
- USB audio format: Stereo
- USB specification: USB 2.0
- Sampling rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz
- Bit-depth: 16 bit
- Audio controls: Onboard audio controls
- Lighting: Blue
- Lighting effects: Solid, breathing, off
- Battery type: Rechargeable lithium-polymer
- Battery life: 30 hours (LED Off), 18 hours (LED Breathing Effect), 13 hours (LED On)
- Charge time: 3hours
- WirelessType: 2.4 GHz
- Wireless range: Up to 20 meters
- Weight: 300g
- Weight with mic: 315g
- Cable length and type: 0.5m USB Micro-B to USB-A charge cable
The HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset for PS5 and PS4 is now available from Amazon and the HyperX website for US$119.99.
