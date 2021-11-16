Audeze expands from headsets with a personal, portable conference speaker

Audeze is known for its higher-end headphones for music and gaming, a few of which we’ve reviewed and found to be well worth the price. The company is expanding and has announced its first non-headphone product. The aptly named FILTER is a personal, portable conference speaker and a 2022 CES Innovation Awards Honoree.

There are plenty of conference speakers out there, so what makes the Audeze FILTER better? This personal, portable conference speaker uses beam-forming and Neural Network noise cancellation coupled with Audeze’s planar magnetic speaker technology. With today’s workforce a mix of being in the office and working from home, FILTER can filter out office or household sounds like dogs barking, babies crying, vacuum cleaners, and many more. The system was trained on over 500,000 noise samples to ensure accurate noise filtering.

“This is a product designed for the hybrid workforce. You can use it at home to take your online meetings, but it’s small enough to slip into your backpack for your conference call or huddle rooms at work.” Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO of Audeze.

FILTER is roughly the size of a smartphone. Its folding design allows it to be set upright then folded compact for easy storage and transportation. With touch controls and both USB and Bluetooth connectivity, it is compatible with computers, mobile phones, and tablets.

Specifications of the Audeze Filter portable conference speaker include:

Microphone: Dual microphone with beam-forming technology

Dual microphone with beam-forming technology Noise reduction: Intelligent Zero-Noise

Intelligent Zero-Noise Microphone range: 10 feet

10 feet Speaker: Ultra-thin planar magnetic with Fluxor™ magnet array and Uniforce™ voice coil

Ultra-thin planar magnetic with Fluxor™ magnet array and Uniforce™ voice coil Driver size: 70 x 105 mm

70 x 105 mm Speaker max SPL: Normal 85dB @ 3ft; Ludicrous Mode 118dB @ 2ft, 75dB @ 45ft

Normal 85dB @ 3ft; Ludicrous Mode 118dB @ 2ft, 75dB @ 45ft Speaker frequency response: 300Hz to 20kHz

300Hz to 20kHz Speaker THD: <0.1% (1 kHz, 70dB, 0.5m)

<0.1% (1 kHz, 70dB, 0.5m) Battery: 1100mAH Lithium-polymer, up to 15 hours @ 80dB (at 50cm)

1100mAH Lithium-polymer, up to 15 hours @ 80dB (at 50cm) Wireless connection: Bluetooth 5.0: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP, and BLE

Bluetooth 5.0: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP, and BLE Wired connection: USB-C or USB-A (with included adapter)

USB-C or USB-A (with included adapter) Companion apps: Android, iOS, macOS, Windows

Android, iOS, macOS, Windows Unit size: 11 mm x 76 mm x 152 mm

11 mm x 76 mm x 152 mm Weight: 280g

The Audeze FILTER is available on Indiegogo for 40% of the MSRP of US$249, bringing it to $149. After the Super Early Bird perks are gone (there are less than 100 left), the Early Bird tier offers 30% off for a price of $175. Units are expected to ship in February 2022.

As with any crowdfunding campaign, there is a risk of supporting them. We’ve recently heard about several that we’ve written about that have failed or are having issues. Our reporting on Kickstarter, Indiegogo, or other crowdfunding campaigns does not mean we support or are affiliated with them. Support at your own risk.

What do you think about the Audeze FILTER personal, portable conference speaker? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

