India advises citizens against subscribing to Starlink until the company obtains a license

Starlink is the satellite internet service brainstormed by Elon Musk. Musk also owns Tesla and SpaceX; both of those companies have seen wild growth and popularity. Musk is certainly an eccentric personality, but he has brought a lot of great ideas to the table, some of which haven’t always been accepted with open arms.

Tesla is already the biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles, although it has faced many challenges throughout its operation, including accidents and malfunctions. SpaceX has also seen success in gaining government and private contracts to launch satellites and astronauts into space. SpaceX has been able to achieve this at a better price than the government and create a rocket that can come back in one piece.

Starlink is Musk’s effort to bring high-speed internet to areas of the world that are poorly serviced. In the United States, that includes many rural areas and hard-to-reach areas. But Starlink is also looking to reach out to other countries, like India. While India has grown substantially over the years, there are still many places high-speed internet is not available.

According to Reuters, the Indian government advises people against subscribing to Starlink services because the company is not licensed to operate within the country.

A government statement issued late on Friday said Starlink had been told to comply with regulations and refrain from “booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect”. Starlink registered its business in India on Nov.1. It has begun advertising, and according to the government, it has started pre-selling its service. Reuters

According to Reuters, the company has opted not to comment on the matter for now. It will be interesting to see if they comply and secure their license of operation. We ordered Starlink a while back, but it still has not come to our area despite being told it would be here by November. For now, we’ve taken our deposit back and canceled until we hear more from the company.

Last Updated on November 27, 2021.