JBL PartyBox 710 review: The ultimate party speaker

Parties are fun. I mean, who doesn’t like a good party? Food, family, friends, and entertainment. These are all signs of a great party. Music and movies are a huge part of many parties, and delivering an excellent sound experience could make or break a party. So if you’re looking for the ultimate party speaker, the JBL PartyBox 710 is hands down THE ONE.

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

I have reviewed dozens of JBL products over the years and even have had the option of reviewing the previous version of the JBL PartyBox 710 from last year. I generally pass on reviewing these massive speakers because they are, well, BIG! But this year, I figured I’d give it a go and see just how good this thing is.

I love JBL’s smaller PartyBox On-The-Go, which is about the perfect size for garage use and some outdoor and indoor use. So when the JBL PartyBox 710 showed up, I was shocked at just how big this thing was. With the enormous size also comes big sound and impressive sound at that. Read on for our full JBL PartyBox 710 review and find JBL Deals here.

Specifications

The JBL PartyBox 710 has the following features and specifications

Transducer: 2 x 216 mm (8″) woofer, 2 x 70 mm(2.75″) tweeter

2 x 216 mm (8″) woofer, 2 x 70 mm(2.75″) tweeter Output power: 800W RMS (IEC60268)

800W RMS (IEC60268) Input power: 100 – 240 VAC ~50/60Hz

Frequency response: 35Hz – 20kHz (-6dB )

35Hz – 20kHz (-6dB ) Signal-to-noise ratio: ＞80dB

＞80dB Bluetooth version: 5.1

5.1 Bluetooth profile: A2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.6

A2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.6 Bluetooth transmitter frequency range: 2400 MHz – 2483.5 MHz

2400 MHz – 2483.5 MHz Bluetooth transmitter power: ≤ 11dBm

≤ 11dBm Bluetooth transmitter modulation: GFSK, π/4 DQPSK, 8DPSK

GFSK, π/4 DQPSK, 8DPSK Bluetooth range: Approx. 10m (33ft)

Approx. 10m (33ft) USB format: FAT16, FAT32

FAT16, FAT32 USB file format: mp3, wma, wav

mp3, wma, wav USB charge output: 5V/2.1A (max)

5V/2.1A (max) AUX-IN: 250 mVrms (3.5 mm connector)

250 mVrms (3.5 mm connector) MIC-IN: 20 mVrms

20 mVrms Guitar-IN: 100 mVrms

100 mVrms Digital input: Bluetooth / USB-9dBFS

Bluetooth / USB-9dBFS Power Supply: 100 – 240V – 50/60Hz

100 – 240V – 50/60Hz Product Dimension (W x H x D): 399.0 mm x 905.0 mm x 436.0 mm / 15.70″ x 35.60″ x 17.20″

399.0 mm x 905.0 mm x 436.0 mm / 15.70″ x 35.60″ x 17.20″ Net weight: 27.80 kg / 61.30 lbs

27.80 kg / 61.30 lbs IPX4 Splash-Proof

TWS pairing

Handle and Wheels

What’s In The Box

JBL PartyBox 710

Power Cord

Manuals and Documentation

Design

One word can describe the JBL PartyBox 710, and that word is BIG. The 710 is no joke; it is a monster and weighs in at over 60lbs. For some perspective, the 710 is almost as tall as my 7-year old daughter and weighs more than her.

The 710 is almost 3 feet tall and weighs in at over 60lbs. JBL was forward-thinking in its design and added rugged wheels and a handle for easier handling. However, I would recommend two people to haul it up any stairs. One person could handle it, but it is much easier on the back to have two people.

The JBL PartyBox 710 is also IPX4 rated, so it can get splashed with water and be fine. The controls on top are sealed with a rubber material to make them splash resistant, and the ports on the back have a gasket cover to protect them. However, you do need to be careful of water ingress when you have that cover open.

JBL also cleverly added orange bumper/feet on either side of the 710 so that you could lay it down on either of its sides. So you can position the JBL PartyBox 710 either standing vertical or horizontal. The bumpers/feet are rugged and stable and will keep the speaker from rolling over. The bumpers/feet on the bottom work in conjunction with the rugged wheels to keep the speaker on sound footing when vertical too.

BIG speaker and little girl.

All of the materials used for construction are solid and of excellent quality; this speaker does not feel cheap in any way. In the front of the JBL PartyBox, 710 are two giant 8-inch woofers, and two 2.75-inch tweeters flanked by LED light strips and LED lights scattered inside the speaker grille. The JBL logo is placed center and is not gaudy or overbearing.

Around the back of the 710, you’ll find the sub-woofer cone, and two gasket covers that house the power port and inputs. The power cable is basic and universal, so you can find them reasonably quickly online if you ever lose it.

The inputs on the back include a mic input for karaoke or simple presentation, an instrument input for guitars and keyboards, a USB port for charging or for playing wav/mp3 files, an AUX port for wired devices, daisy chain port for stringing two of these together, TWS button for wirelessly pairing them together, and two gain knobs for adjusting the gain on the mic and instrument channels.

On the top of the JBL PartyBox 710 are the controls for the lighting, volume, bass, treble, echo, power, and Bluetooth. There is also a slot for holding a tablet or smartphone, but be careful that thick cases won’t fit into the space, but most slim cases will.

Overall, the JBL PartyBox 710 is just a beast of a speaker, literally HUGE. It is a lot of meat to move around, but JBL did make it easier with the rugged wheels and handle. The IPX4 rating is excellent to have around a pool area, and the company paid attention to design and build quality. While it is big, it’s straightforward to handle, and most people shouldn’t struggle with it at all.

Ease of Use

Like most of JBL’s Bluetooth speakers, the JBL PartyBox 710 is straightforward to use. You don’t need the app for the 710 to work, but pairing it with the app gives you the best experience and provides software updates. Using this without the app setup is as simple as powering the 710 on and pushing the Bluetooth button.

Once it’s in pairing mode, find it in your Bluetooth settings on your device and select it. Or you can AUX-in with a cable, and you’re ready to go. You can also plug in a mic and guitar in the back and play along with a track or play songs and sing at a campfire. The sky is the limit!

Operating the light show is easier with the app, and we’ll get a bit into that in the next section. Overall, the operation of the 710 is straightforward, and I commend JBL for making it simple to where users can set up and get moving fast. No one wants to dig through a thick manual to figure out how to get their party going.

App Experience

The JBL PartyBox app is straightforward to figure out. Once you download it and open it, it will search for the JBL PartyBox 710; once it finds it, you tap to pair, and it is ready. You can choose different light shows in the app, customize your light show, choose colors for your lights, and more.

The app also offers some fun DJ effects such as clapping, scratching, boo’s, and like’s. The lighting is probably where most people will spend time in the app. There are several preset lighting shows, but you can also choose freestyle and create your own. The lights pulse and dance with the music as it is played and intensify as the sound gets louder and more significant.

Overall, I’m not a fan of apps for speakers, but this one has a definite purpose and is helpful for the light show settings. It is a good app, and it is easy to use with no consulted menus or settings.

Sound

For as big as the JBL PartyBox 710 is, its sound is even bigger. This is, of course, by design. The 710 is made for parties and big parties at that. The sound at 1/4 volume was enough to fill my garage without a problem. Cranking it up to 1/3 volume, and the neighbors could hear it. Cranking it up further to 1/2 volume now you’re getting neighbors up the block looking to find out what’s going on. I only went to 3/4 volume, and at that level, when standing near the speaker, you can’t hear anything anyone is saying. In a word, the JBL PartyBox 710 is LOUD.

But the nice thing is that the 710 doesn’t skimp on quality sound. The soundstage is precise, but you can hear that the tuning skews to the bass end of things. I appreciate that JBL wasn’t too aggressive in tuning it too harshly with bass. Instead, they added a Bass Boost button on the top, giving users the option to level up the bass a few notches.

Pushing that button a few times adds a ton of bass, making those who love a lot of bass very happy. For lovers of a more neutral soundstage, the standard out-of-box setup is nearly perfect. We also need to remember that this is a party speaker for big parties. So BIG sound is essential, and the JBL PartyBox 710 delivers that BIG sound in spades.

Overall, the JBL PartyBox 710 brings the sound and brings it massively. You will be happy with the kick in this speaker.

Price/Value

All of this fun and all of this sound doesn’t come without a cost. The JBL PartyBox 710 is priced at US$799.95, and that’s not chump change. I think it is entirely worth the price if you have the greenbacks to layout for it.

Wrap Up

The JBL PartyBox is the ultimate party speaker. It has a big sound, big lights, lots of great features such as karaoke, instrument inputs, and IPX4 splash proofing. If you’re able to afford the asking price and need a speaker like this, this is the one to buy.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on November 28, 2021.