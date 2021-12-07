Three new SCUF game controllers for PS5 now available

SCUF has been synonymous with high-performance game controllers for a few years now. The company has just announced three new controllers for the PS5: the Reflex, Reflex Pro, and a new first-person shooter variant, the Reflex FPS.

The SCUF Reflex game controllers build on the company’s years of experience and feature everything from directly programmable and removable back paddles, DualSense adaptive triggers, and more. The Reflex FPS goes further with high-performance grips, instant bumpers and triggers, and removes the force feedback motors and adaptive triggers for an even lighter controller.

“PlayStation fans are an integral part of SCUF’s history. They desire speed, durability, comfort, and adaptability and SCUF Reflex delivers them all. Our team has spent months perfecting the design to create the optimal PS5 controller. We’re proud to have created a controller worthy of the PS5 community that equips them with heightened performance on the newest console generation.” Diego Nunez, Vice President of Gaming Marketing at CORSAIR

Front and back of the SCUF Reflex Pro PS5 game controller.

Key features of the SCUF Reflex, Reflex Pro, and Reflex FPS include:

Four rear, remappable paddles that can be configured to 12 functions

Profile Switch allows you to save three remapping configurations for different games

Adaptive triggers, from the PS5 DualSenseTM controller, changes force and tension to improve in-game immersion (Reflex and Reflex Pro only)

High-performance grip for advanced comfort and endurance (Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS only)

Instant triggers and bumpers alleviate pull distance for faster activations (Reflex FPS Only)

Wireless connectivity to play comfortably from a distance

Improved thumbstick design and material for more grip and durability

Interchangeable thumbstick options, including long, short, domed, and conclave, for optimized fit

Removable faceplate trim to swap colors and thumbsticks easier

Anti-friction rings for smoother, more controlled thumbstick movement

Mute your headset at the tap of a button

Built-in rechargeable battery, charged via USB Type-C

Available from the SCUF Gaming website, the Reflex starts at US$199.99, Reflex Pro starts at $229.99, and Reflex FPS starts at $259.99.

Last Updated on December 7, 2021.