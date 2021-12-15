Leaving Netflix January 2022: Last chance for Twilight and Parks and Recreation

A few titles are leaving Netflix in January — fortunately you have a few weeks before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Not as many shows as usual are leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada this month. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream the Twilight movies. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch all seasons of Parks and Recreation. Without further ado, let’s see what else is leaving in January!

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in January.

January 1

Mean Girls 🇨🇦

Snowpiercer 🇺🇸

January 5

Episodes: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

January 6

A Ghost Story 🇺🇸

Ballerina 🇺🇸

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax 🇺🇸

Meet the Fockers 🇨🇦

Meet the Parents 🇨🇦

January 10

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

It Chapter Two 🇨🇦

January 11

Betty White: First Lady of Television 🇺🇸

January 15

Top Gun 🇨🇦

Twilight 🇺🇸

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 🇺🇸

The Twilight Saga: New Moon 🇺🇸

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 🇺🇸

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 🇺🇸

January 17

The Bling Ring 🇺🇸

Homefront 🇺🇸

January 21

The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

January 31

Bleach: The Entry 🇺🇸

Bleach: The Rescue 🇺🇸

Bleach: The Substitute 🇺🇸

Cloud Atlas 🇺🇸

The General’s Daughter 🇺🇸

My Girl 2 🇺🇸

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River 🇺🇸

Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Shutter Island 🇺🇸

Last Updated on December 15, 2021.