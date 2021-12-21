[CES 2022] ZVOX announces its new US$70 AV52 ANC headphones

ZVOX Audio has announced a new addition to its AccuVoice line of Noise Cancelling Headphones, the ZVOX AV52. ZVOX says that it is the only company “designing headphones for baby boomers.” All ZVOX headphones feature AccuVoice, the company’s proprietary dialogue clarification technology, which uses hearing aid technology to make voices crystal-clear at low volumes. The algorithms used by AccuVoice lift voices out of the background sounds to bring them forward.

In addition to AccuVoice, the new ZVOX AV52 shares some of the same characteristics as its sibling, the AV50, including high-quality audio performance and comfort for long stretches of uninterrupted listening. However, the AV52s also significantly improve noise cancellation and battery life, offering a new level of performance and convenience for everything from gaming to videoconferencing.

The most notable upgrade to the ZVOX AV52 is its ability to filter out significantly more background noise. The company added a hybrid active noise cancellation system, resulting in a 15% reduction in ambient noise. In addition, the AV52s feature a noise-cancelling microphone for use on phone calls and video conferencing. The mic focuses on the voice of the headphone-user, while subduing environmental sounds like air conditioners and nearby leaf-blowers – so the person (or persons) on the other side of a “call” can hear the conversation better. For example, imagine you are working from home. You just dialed into a Zoom meeting and your neighbor starts to mow their lawn. The noise from the mower is a problem; it can drown out your voice, making it difficult for those in the meeting to hear and understand you. This new technology solves that problem by canceling much of that background noise. It works for restless children and other annoying sounds as well. The AV52’s other notable upgrade is that it has double the battery life. That means users will experience 24 hours of continuous play, even longer when not connected via Bluetooth or using AccuVoice and Noise-Cancellation, between charges. ZVOX’s exclusive AccuVoice technology clarifies dialogue and gives a boost to voices. At the same time, it reduces unwanted noise, allowing users to hear and understand conversation much better without having to turn up the volume on your phone or computer. Users can connect their AV52s using the supplied cord or link to a phone, tablet or laptop computer using aptX Bluetooth technology. With an optional Bluetooth transmitting device, the AV52s can also connect to a TV set. The AV52s are versatile, whether you are working from home or traveling the world. In addition, the new robust, professional-grade design makes them more durable. Designed for all-day comfort, AV52s are equipped with memory foam padding on the ear cups and headband. It is easy to travel with AV52 headphones because they fold flat. Stick them in their padded carry case, and the whole package is about the size of a paperback book. ZVOX

The headphones are available on the company’s website in four colors, including Black, White, Blue, and Rose Pink, for a suggested retail price of US$69.99.

