[CES 2022] HP OMEN unveils new gaming desktops, upgrades, and 4K gaming monitor

Continuing with the CES 2022 announcements, HP OMEN has unveiled new gaming desktops, upgrades to existing systems, and a 4K gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 support for consoles.

“With more people playing than ever before, gamers have never been more diverseor vocal for products that meet their needs in customization and personalization. From our powerful desktop towers to our next-gen console ready 4K monitor, and ultimate ecosystemcoverageplan, our CES line-up was designed to keep gamers social, connected, and entertained with an amazing hardware and software ecosystem that reflects their individual needs.” Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc.

HP OMEN gaming desktops

Leading the way is the all-new OMEN 45K gaming desktop with its unique OMEN Cryo Chamber, offering additional airflow for its liquid-cooled CPU. In addition, it marks the first time HP is offering an OMEN ATX case on its own for those looking to build their own gaming rig. We had the opportunity to take a look at an advanced unit, which you can check out in our full review. For those looking for something a bit smaller, the new OMEN 40L offers a similar build without the Cryo Chamber and one less fan.

The bottom gap for airflow into the Cryo Chamber on the HP OMEN 45L gaming desktop.

Features of the OMEN 45L gaming desktop include:

Supreme Performance: Watch virtual worlds come to lifewith up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3090 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X memory or an AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT with all-new Infinity Cache technology, both with a unique OMEN visual design. Gameplay flows ultra-smoothwith up to the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900K processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X processors both top coated with Shin-Etsu MicroSi Extreme Thermal Paste.Comes shipped with Windows 11 for the ultimate PC gaming experience.

Top-Tier Components: Easily multitask games and a multitude of apps with up to 64GB of HyperX DDR4 3733 MHz memory and provide games the quick asset access they need with up to 2x 2TB WD Black™ M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs on top of additional storage support for 2x 2.5 SATA SSDs and 2x 3.5" SATA HDDs. Stable and reliable power flows into the PC with up to an 800W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Gold ATX PSU to keep the games running and the RGB cycling. Internals keep cool with 7x CoolerMaster 120mm fans with support for ARGB lighting that can be controlled within OMEN Gaming Hub.

Expansive Bliss: Upgrading components couldn't be easier thanks to the toolless front and side panels with side cover locks to keep the panels secure.The chassis also supports up to a full ATX motherboard, triple-slot full length graphics card, and up to 200mm ATX PSU.

Ultimate Control: Ships with OMEN Gaming Hub preinstalled to take advantage of powerful internal features like Undervolting, Performance Mode, Network Booster, and System Vitals to help games run sublime. Additionally, access to other features, such as Coaching, Rewards, Oasis Live, and OMEN Light Studio raise gaming experiences in new and exciting ways.

The already existing OMEN 25L gaming desktop has been updated with a Ceramic White colour option, one that HP says was much requested. In addition, the company has improved the thermals by adding a 120mm front fan. The system can be configured with up to the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon™RX 6700 XT graphics card and up to the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors or the latest AMD Ryzen™ processors.

The OMEN by HP 45L Gaming Desktop PC is expected to be available January 5th via HP.com and soon at Best Buy for a starting price of US$1,899.99. The OMEN by HP 25L Gaming Desktop PC is expected to be available this Spring via HP.com and other retailers. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

Victus by HP

The Victus by HP 15L gaming desktop comes in two colours.

A newer brand by HP, Victus by HP was released earlier this summer. The company is expanding the line with the new Victus by HP 15L gaming desktop.

“The Victus by HP 15L Desktop is the line’s first desktopand features a compact design with two color options in Mica Silver and Ceramic White, along with the introduction of the eye-catching, customizable RGB ‘infinity mirror’ logo that’s sure to make anyone stop and gaze. Complete with stellar internal power with up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3060 Ti or up to the AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT graphics card. Meanwhile, new 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, or up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 75000G Series processors and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM ensure players won’t skip a beat.” HP press release

The Victus by HP 15L gaming desktop is expected to be available by February via HP.com and other retailers. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

HP OMEN 27u 4K Gaming Monitor

The HP OMEN 27u 4K gaming monitor is the company’s first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor, making it plug-and-play ready for next-gen consoles. This gaming monitor will allow Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 gamers to game at 4K resolutions and 120Hz refresh rates.

The HP OMEN 27u 4K gaming monitor comes with HDMI 2.1 support.

Features of the HP OMEN 27u gaming monitor include:

Spectacular Visuals: Forget about screen tearing with AMD FreeSync™Premium Pro technology yielding low latency with wide adaptive refresh rate ranges. Get immersed in the action and view livelier and more colorful gameplay via IPS oxide panel technology with VESA DisplayHDR 400, DCI-P3 95%, 450 nits brightness, and true 8-bit color to see games as developers intended.

Next-Gen Console Ready: Quickly play critically acclaimed PS5 and Xbox Series X exclusive titles in the best looking way with support for 4K, 120 Hz, and VESADisplayHDR 400 by simply connecting them to the monitor with an HDMI 2.1 cable and powering up. The Nintendo Switch is likewise supported at its max capable specifications. Quick and simple console gaming is further enhanced with integrated speakers coming to an OMEN monitor for the first time so players can get right into the game.

Play More Relaxed: This the first monitor from OMEN to come with a four-sided micro-bezel design, giving the screen a stellar overall footprint to increase game immersion while being perfect for multiple display setups. It also comes with P Eye Ease with Eyesafe® certification to reduce eye strain while playing.

The OMEN by HP 27u 4K Gaming Monitor is expected to be available this Spring via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of US$699.99.

