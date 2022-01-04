[CES 2022] HyperX announces new peripherals, including wireless gaming headset with 300 hours of battery life

Recently acquired by HP, HyperX is showing no signs of slowing down and unveiled a few new peripherals at CES 2022, including the Hyper X Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset with up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

“CES sets the tone for consumer technology in 2022 and is a great time for HyperX to share our latest innovations and demonstrate our continued dedication to bring gamers high-performance products. As producers of professional gaming-grade accessories, HyperX is committed to outfitting the gaming and esports communities with the best products for extended gaming sessions, esports tournaments or casual gaming with friends.” Kevin Hague, vice president and general manager, HyperX

Offering new levels of comfort, performance, and control, the new peripherals from HyperX include:

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset: Cloud Alpha Wireless offers the longest-lasting battery in a wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headset provides an immersive audio experience with DTS® Headphone:X® and utilizes new-and-improved, custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm Drivers that feature a slimmer, lighter design while maintaining the sound and performance of the originalwired version. Cloud Alpha Wireless provides signature HyperX comfort with soft, pliable leatherette and custom plush memory foam and a durable aluminum frame for long-lasting durability and stability. The headset features a detachable noise-cancelling mic with LED status indicator and onboard audio controls on the ear cup.

Cloud Alpha Wireless offers the longest-lasting battery in a wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headset provides an immersive audio experience with DTS® Headphone:X® and utilizes new-and-improved, custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm Drivers that feature a slimmer, lighter design while maintaining the sound and performance of the originalwired version. Cloud Alpha Wireless provides signature HyperX comfort with soft, pliable leatherette and custom plush memory foam and a durable aluminum frame for long-lasting durability and stability. The headset features a detachable noise-cancelling mic with LED status indicator and onboard audio controls on the ear cup. HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller: For improved mobile gaming control, HyperX Clutch wireless controller offers a familiar controller layout and comfortable textured controller gripsto enhance in-game performance. It provides wireless support for Android mobile devices via Bluetooth 4.2 or a 2.4GHz wireless receiver. A USB-C to USB-A cable is included as a wired connection to PC for gaming, allowing users to take full advantage of gaming on the cloud via multiple devices. The Clutch wireless controller includes a detachable and adjustable mobile phone clip that expands from 41mm to 86mmandcomes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery offering up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge.

For improved mobile gaming control, HyperX Clutch wireless controller offers a familiar controller layout and comfortable textured controller gripsto enhance in-game performance. It provides wireless support for Android mobile devices via Bluetooth 4.2 or a 2.4GHz wireless receiver. A USB-C to USB-A cable is included as a wired connection to PC for gaming, allowing users to take full advantage of gaming on the cloud via multiple devices. The Clutch wireless controller includes a detachable and adjustable mobile phone clip that expands from 41mm to 86mmandcomes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery offering up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge. HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse: Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse utilizes an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. The mouse offers gaming-grade wireless technology with a low latency wireless connection that operates on reliable 2.4GHz frequency and features long-lasting battery life with up to 100 hours on a single charge. Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse features six programmable buttons with onboard memory and uses TTC Golden micro dustproof switches rated for up to 80 million clicks. The mouse is also anti-dust andfeatures awater-resistant IP55 rating. Built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement, Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape for both sides of the mouse as well as theleft and right mouse buttons and includes a replacement set of PTFE skates. The mouse is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, and record macros.

Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse utilizes an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. The mouse offers gaming-grade wireless technology with a low latency wireless connection that operates on reliable 2.4GHz frequency and features long-lasting battery life with up to 100 hours on a single charge. Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse features six programmable buttons with onboard memory and uses TTC Golden micro dustproof switches rated for up to 80 million clicks. The mouse is also anti-dust andfeatures awater-resistant IP55 rating. Built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement, Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape for both sides of the mouse as well as theleft and right mouse buttons and includes a replacement set of PTFE skates. The mouse is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, and record macros. HyperX Alloy Origins65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Alloy Origins 65 features a space-saving 65 percent form factor with dedicated arrow keys, delete, page up, and page down keys to maximizefunctionality anddesktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement.The keyboard features HyperX mechanical switches built for performance, longevity and rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. The keyboard includes RGB backlit keys with an exposed LED design for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels. Origins 65 utilizes premium double shot PBT keycaps with secondary key functions for long-term use and durability. HyperX NGENUITY software allows users to personalize lighting, Game Mode and macro settings, offeringup to three profiles with on-board memory. The keyboard is available in HyperX Red linear switches or HyperX Aqua tactile switches.

Alloy Origins 65 features a space-saving 65 percent form factor with dedicated arrow keys, delete, page up, and page down keys to maximizefunctionality anddesktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement.The keyboard features HyperX mechanical switches built for performance, longevity and rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. The keyboard includes RGB backlit keys with an exposed LED design for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels. Origins 65 utilizes premium double shot PBT keycaps with secondary key functions for long-term use and durability. HyperX NGENUITY software allows users to personalize lighting, Game Mode and macro settings, offeringup to three profiles with on-board memory. The keyboard is available in HyperX Red linear switches or HyperX Aqua tactile switches. HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: Cloud II utilizes an advanced audio control box that offers 7.1 virtual surround sound and features signature HyperX memory foam, premium leatherette and a durable aluminum frame to provide long-lasting durability, stability and ultimate comfort for prolonged gaming sessions. The advanced audio control box delivers 7.1 virtual surround sound with independent audio and microphone volume control. Gamers can easily toggle on 7.1 virtual surround sound with a push of a button. The headset uses specially tuned 53mm drivers that offer rich, impactful sounds with clarity and precision. Cloud II offers multi-device compatibility and utilizes a detachable noise-cancelling mic that provides clearer voice quality, game sounds and reduced background noise. Cloud II combines a fresh new pink and white colorway with signature HyperX comfort and sound.

Cloud II utilizes an advanced audio control box that offers 7.1 virtual surround sound and features signature HyperX memory foam, premium leatherette and a durable aluminum frame to provide long-lasting durability, stability and ultimate comfort for prolonged gaming sessions. The advanced audio control box delivers 7.1 virtual surround sound with independent audio and microphone volume control. Gamers can easily toggle on 7.1 virtual surround sound with a push of a button. The headset uses specially tuned 53mm drivers that offer rich, impactful sounds with clarity and precision. Cloud II offers multi-device compatibility and utilizes a detachable noise-cancelling mic that provides clearer voice quality, game sounds and reduced background noise. Cloud II combines a fresh new pink and white colorway with signature HyperX comfort and sound. HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset: Cloud Core gaming headset is designed for an immersive in-game audio experience with DTS® Headphone:X® that offers accurate 3D audio spatialization. Cloud Core is built with durable aluminum frame and adjustable headband to provide long-lasting durability and utilizes signature HyperX memory foam and soft leatherette to provide signature HyperX comfort. The headset includes a flexible, detachable noise-canceling microphone that is Discord and TeamSpeak certified.

Pricing (in USD) and availability are as follows:

Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset: expected availability in February at $199.99

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller: expected availability in March at $49.99

Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse: expected availability in February at $79.99

Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: expectedavailability in Februaryat $99.99

Cloud II Gaming Headset:e xpected vailability in March at $99.99

Cloud Core Gaming Headset:expected availability in January at $69.99

What do you think about the new HyperX peripherals and the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset with 300 hours of battery life? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.