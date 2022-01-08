[CES 2022] JBL announces three new true wireless headphones to its stable

Love ’em or leave ’em, true wireless headphones are here to stay. Every major brand, including premium brands like JBL, is making them. JBL has added three new models to its true wireless lineup, and here is what we know about them.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The true wireless JBL LIVE headphone series adds the JBL LIVE Pro 2 and JBL LIVE Free 2, while the JBL Reflect series expands its active lifestyle line with the new JBL Reflect Aero. All three options include True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient features, JBL’s Signature Sound, improved battery life, and six microphones for excellent voice call quality. Here is what JBL’s press release had to say about these new true wireless offerings:

JBL True Wireless 2022

LIVE Pro 2

The LIVE Pro 2 in-ear true wireless headphones feature a ‘stick’ design with 11mm dynamic drivers delivering JBL’s Signature Sound. Its True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient enables users to adjust the amount of background noises they want to let in to stay aware of surroundings or enjoy conversations without having to remove the earbuds. The hands-free support and dedicated JBL headphone app allow for easy access to preferred voice assistants. Its IPX5 waterproof and splashproof rating makes long runs in the elements worry-free, while the embedded six microphones isolate noise and wind to deliver superior call quality. With up to 40 hours of playback time, listeners can enjoy long stints at the gym, in the great outdoors, or settling in for their favorite podcast. JBL

JBL LIVE Pro 2 Features:

JBL’s Signature Sound

Up to 40 hours of playback time (10 hours in the earbud; 30 hours from charging case)

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient

6 microphones with noise and wind isolation technology

Dual Connect + Sync with Google Fast Pair

Hands-Free Voice Control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

All Access Touch Control or use via the dedicated JBL headphone app

IPX 5 rating (waterproof and sweatproof)

Speed charge 15mins = 4 hours via Qi compatible charging

Price: $149.95

JBL LIVE Free 2

The JBL LIVE Free 2 headphoneis a honoree recipient for the prestigious CES® 2022 Innovation Awards*.These in-ear true wireless headphones are engineered with 10mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL Signature Sound with up to 35 hours of total playback time. The IPX5 splashproof and waterproof rating are a great fit for a variety of activities in and outdoors. These headphones also offer True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient, all-access touch control or use via the dedicated JBL app, noise- and wind-isolation technology for perfect calls, and hands-free voice control to bring effortless connection and audio. JBL

JBL LIVE Free 2 Features:

JBL Signature Sound

Up to 35 hours of playback (7 hours in the earbud; 28 hours from charging case)

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient

6 microphones with noise- and wind-isolation technology

Dual Connect + Sync with Google Fast Pair

Hands-Free Voice Control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

All-Access Touch Control or use via the dedicated JBL headphone app

IPX 5 rating (waterproof and sweatproof)

Price: $149.95

JBL Reflect Aero

The JBL Reflect Aero is the newest addition to the JBL REFLECT Series. With 6.8mm dynamic drivers delivering JBL’s Signature Sound, the JBL Reflect Aero true wireless sport earbuds are engineered to keep listeners motivated at the gym, during yoga, on the trail, or while walking around town. With its POWERFINS design, fitness enthusiasts can depend on its secure fit, while an IP68 dustproof and waterproof rating will keep them protected during the toughest workouts. Complete with 24 hours of playback time, hands-free voice controls and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient, these headphones also feature 6-mic technology to isolate noise and wind for crisp calls. JBL

JBL Reflect Aero Features:

JBL Signature Sound

Up to 24 hours of playback (8 hours in the earbud; 16 hours from charging case)

6.8mm dynamic drivers

6 microphones with noise- and wind-isolation technology

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

Adjustable ear-fin for a secure fit

Hands-Free Voice Control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating with reflective accents

Customizable all-access touch control through the JBL Headphones App

$149.95

The JBL Reflect Aero, JBL LIVE Pro 2, and JBL LIVE Free 2 headphones will be available in Spring 2022.

