Shure updates its popular SRH840A and SRH440A headphones

Shure was founded in 1925 in my hometown of Chicago and has been making audio gear since then. The company initially started off making radio parts and kits and moved into the pro audio space soon after. Since then, almost every pro-industry has been using Shure products somehow.

From pro broadcaster to podcasters, Shure has its devices in every aspect of audio recording and broadcasting. Now, one of the company’s most popular lines of headphones has gotten some well-deserved updates. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about these updates to the SRH840A and the SRH440A.

SRH 440A

The next evolution of the SRH Headphones build on the same foundation that established Shure headphones: iconic sound quality. Designed with creators and recording professionals in mind, SRH offers superior audio with improved capabilities and a modern design so professionals can always look as good as they sound. “Today’s consumers are seeking high-quality audio without sacrificing style and comfort,” said Sean Sullivan, Global Product Manager, Listening Products, at Shure. “This upgrade delivers just that—a low-profile design that looks great on camera and improved acoustics to ensure clean, and consistent audio reproduction. Recording professionals and content creators will benefit from professional headphones that include Shure’s iconic sound signature and a fresh, modern design.” The new models incorporate a series of design upgrades, ensuring Shure’s iconic sound quality with an exceptional look to match. Both headphones are optimized for critical listening and studio monitoring, featuring nuanced improvements including lower harmonic distortion and more precise left-right driver matching. The SRH840A offers a precisely tailored frequency response powered by 40mm neodymium dynamic drivers to deliver rich bass, a clear mid-range, and extended highs, while the wide, padded headband and collapsible design combine to create the ultimate listening experience. The SRH440A delivers detailed frequency response with accurate audio designed for podcasting, home recording, and critical editing and mixing. The consistent and uncolored sound response provides an appropriate representation of the sound, making it an ideal fit for talent in a recording session. Shure

SRH 840A

Pricing and Availability

Shure’s SRH440A Headphones are available for a retail price of £89/ $99 / €99. Purchase includes the headphones; a detachable, straight 9-foot locking bayonet cable; and a threaded gold stereo 1/8″ to 1/4″ adapter. SRH840A Headphones are available for a retail price of £135 / $149 / €149. Purchase includes the headphones, a carrying bag, detachable, straight 9-foot locking bayonet cable, and a threaded gold stereo 1/8″ to 1/4″ adapter.

