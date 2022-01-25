Hunting for a 4K laser projector? The VAVA 4K Laser TV is $350 off for a limited time

Super Bowl LVI is coming on February 13th, and maybe you’ve been searching for a 4K laser projector to watch the big game. Or maybe, like us, you don’t give two nickles about the big game and want a 4K laser projector to catch your favorite 4K movie from the comfort of your home. Whichever it is, there are plenty of choices out there, and the VAVA 4K Laser TV projector is one of them.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

I have to say that the chosen name for this projector is confusing. At first read, VAVA 4k Laser TV implies an actual TV, but this is not that. The VAVA 4K Laser TV is an ultra-short throw projector that can project a 150″ image on your wall giving you, what VAVA calls, a “complete theater experience.”

Placing the VAVA 4K Laser TV just 7.2″ from the wall will give you a 100″ screen size; moving it back just a few inches more will provide you with a 150″ screen size. The company says this is all 4K resolution, and having not reviewed this laser projector, we cannot confirm that. Still, we thought we’d share this since VAVA is having a $350 off sale on its website right now and for a limited time.

The regular price of the VAVA 4K Laser TV is US$2,799.99, and the US$350 off knocks that down to US$2,449.99. Another thing to keep in mind is these projectors will always look better if you invest in a screen for them. You can project on your wall, but that’s not always going to give you the best results. Laser projectors aren’t cheap, especially 4K; here are this particular 4K laser projectors specs. You can find this deal on the company’s website here.

Projection Display Type: DLP Throw Rate: 0.233 Brightness: Up to 2500 ANSI Lumen Contrast ratio: 1,500,000:1 Light Source: Laser(ALPD 3.0) Resolution: 4K Luminance Uniformity: >88% Projection Size: Up to 150″

TV System System: Android 7.1 RAM: 2GB Motion detection: Yes Keystone Correction: Yes(8 Point) Multiscreen: Yes App Store: Aptoide EMMC: 32GB HDR10: Yes Electric Focus: Yes

Audio & Inputs Speaker: Harman /Kardon. 60W of power Bluetooth Output: Yes(Connect with BT speaker) Dolby Audio: Yes Bluetooth In: Yes(Connect with phones) dts-HD: Yes HDMI: 3 Video In: >AV3.5 Audio out: Line out 1(3.5mm)and S/PDIF 1 USB: 1 RJ45: 1

Power & Others Internet: Wired and Wireless 802.1lac 24G/5G 2T2R with DFS Bluetooth: BT4.2(Dual Mode) Input: 100 to 240 V,50 / 60Hz Standby Power Consumption: <0.5W Power Consumption: <360W Noise: <32dB Working Temperature: 0 to 40℃ Storage Temperature: -20 to 65 ℃



Is the VAVA 4K Laser TV laser projector something you’d consider buying? What other projectors have you considered? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on January 25, 2022.