Coming to Tubi February 2022: Armageddon, Swordfish, Purple Rain, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi February 2022 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi February 2022 edition!

Coming To Tubi February 2022

Black History Month February 2022

“ATL”

“Annie”

“Black Knight”

“Diff’rent Strokes”

“Our Kind of People” – 2/2

“School Daze”

“Sorry to Bother You” – 2/15

“Takers”

“The Birth of a Nation” (2016)

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”

“The Fighting Temptations”

“The Jeffersons”

“Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1” – 2/14

“Won’t Back Down”

Valentine’s Day

“500 Days of Summer”

“Can’t Buy Me Love” (1987)

“City of Angels”

“Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

“Forever Young”

“Garden State”

“John Tucker Must Die”

“Just Friends”

“Little Italy”

“Must Love Dogs”

“Music and Lyrics”

“Purple Rain”

“The Family Stone”

“William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet”

Action

“24 Hours to Live” – 2/5

“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”

“Armageddon” (1998)

“Cop Out”

“Crank”

“Fury”

“Inferno” (2016)

“Midway (2019)”

“The Negotiator”

“No Escape” – 2/26

“Once Upon a Time in Mexico”

“Risen”

“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

“Run all Night”

“Sherlock Holmes”

“Swordfish”

“The Green Hornet”

“The Interview”

Comedy

“Due Date”

“Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood”

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing”

“Money Talks” (1997)

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”

“The Wash”

“The Waterboy”

Drama

“A Time to Kill”

“Belly”

“Biutiful”

“La Bamba”

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”

“Sparkle”

“The Choice”

“Winter’s Tale”

“White Boy RIck”

“Why Do Fools Fall in Love?”

Horror

“30 Days of Night” (2007)

“30 Days of Night: Dark Days”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

“Exorcist II: The Heretic”

“Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare”

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Insidious: The Last Key”

“Slender Man”

“The Exorcism of Emily Rose”

“The Glass House”

“The Grudge 2”

“Twilight Zone: The Movie”

“Panic Room”

“Wes Craven’s New Nightmare”

Kids and Family

“A League of Their Own”

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

“Look Who’s Talking Now”

“Look Who’s Talking Too”

“Norm of the North: Family Vacation”

“Surf’s Up”

“Surf’s Up 2”

Sci-Fi and Thriller

“187”

“I Still See You”

“Outlier”

“Outbreak”

“Predestination”

“Red Rock West”

“Repeat” – 2/18

“Resident Evil: Vendetta”

“Resident Evil: Retribution”

“Resident Evil: Damnation”

“Robocop” (1987)

“Robocop II”

“Robocop III”

“Starship Troopers: Invasion”

“Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars”

“Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation”

“Starship Troopers 3: Marauder”

“Take Shelter”

“The One”

“Twilight Zone: The Movie”

“Ultraviolet”

“Underworld: Blood Wars”

“Underworld Evolution”

TV Series for February 2022

“Bad Girls Club”

“Gimme a Break”

“Maude”

“Pitch”

“Silver Spoons” – 2/22

“Tia & Tamara”

“The Jeffersons”

“My Two Dads”

