Bring the music with you with the Moxie Handshower with sound by Harman Kardon

I think everyone likes a little music with them in the shower. If you’re a well-off person, you probably have speakers integrated into your bathroom somewhere. There’s the Kohler Moxie Handshower with sound by Harman Kardon for the rest of us.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Moxie Handshower looks like your basic handheld shower, but at its center is a Bluetooth speaker made by Harman Kardon. This isn’t the first time Kohler has done this; they already have a fixed shower head with a speaker, but now you can have a handheld. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

Kohler Moxie Handshower With Sound By Harman Kardon

Kohler, global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products, and Harman Kardon, an industry leader in audio technology and innovation have partnered to launch the KOHLER Moxie Handshower with Sound by Harman Kardon. Expanding upon the Moxie Showerhead launch in 2021, the Moxie Handshower provides the same connected experience in a new format to best suit consumer preferences. The new handshower is designed to be installed onto a standard shower arm, much like a showerhead, offering two-in-one functionality. Following its celebrated preview at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, the debut of the Moxie showerhead was highly anticipated by audio and bath enthusiasts alike. Like its predecessor, the new Moxie handshower is available with either a portable Bluetooth-enabled speaker or smart speaker with embedded Amazon Alexa. Kohler’s Moxie showering collection brings a new audio and water experience to the showering space — blending the sophistication and design excellence of Kohler’s bathroom collection with the highest quality sound experience via Sound by Harman Kardon. “Moxie offers an accessible and affordable entry for consumers seeking a connected experience in the bathroom,” said Ashley Springer, Kohler Co. showering product marketing. “In addition to its easy installation, intuitive functionality and versatility of use with the portable speaker, Moxie delivers a great showering experience synonymous with the Kohler brand.” The handshower is available in Polished Chrome finish paired with a white speaker, Brushed Nickel finish paired with a grey speaker or Matte Black finish paired with a grey speaker. With Amazon Alexa integrated, users can play music, check the news, order more shampoo, set timers, and control smart products all hands-free. The handshower features a full- coverage spray, while the portable speaker delivers specialized tuning for the unique acoustic dynamics of the bathroom. Kohler

Last Updated on February 23, 2022.