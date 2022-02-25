[GIVEAWAY] Win a DeGoogled Pixel with CalyxOS

Happy Friday, folks! We are back yet again with an awesome giveaway!! This time it is the DeGoogled Pixel from our Freedom Phone project. This is a DeGoogled Pixel 3XL that has CalyxOS installed on it. You can learn more about CalyxOS from their website but be sure to watch our Rumble videos on it as well!

This phone will come with stock CalyxOS and ZERO Google apps installed. Setting this phone up is slightly different from setting up your typical Android device. Be sure to follow all the instructions upon setup to get the experience you want. We are not responsible if something goes wrong in your setup process. Still, you can always reset the phone back to stock if you mess something up.

One thing of note, when you power down and power off your new DeGoogled phone, you may still see a Google logo that is normal, and the CalyxOS boot sequence will take over. So don’t be alarmed. You will also see a warning screen that says your phone is booting a different operating system; ignore it as it is part of the boot sequence.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This giveaway is the U.S.A. only and not open to international readers. My apologies, but we simply cannot afford to ship overseas or outside the United States. Thanks for understanding! Now, enter below! And read the terms and conditions!

What do you think of DeGoogled Phones? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

