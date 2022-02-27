[MWC 2022] Samsung announces its new Galaxy Book2 Pro series of laptops

Mobile World Congress 2022 is kicking off this week with plenty of media events happening today and tomorrow and the official show starting Tuesday. Unfortunately, as much as I wanted to be in Barcelona, I won’t be there to take in the show. But Samsung is kicking the week off by announcing its new Galaxy Book2 Pro series of laptops.

This new flagship PC lineup features the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 with S Pen functionality and Galaxy Book2 Pro. As with many other companies, Samsung focuses on increasing work-from-home and homeschool users, making these laptops the best they can be for those use cases.

“Our goal at Samsung is not just to create mobile technology, but to give our users unique experiences that fundamentally enhance their everyday lives,” said Hark-sang Kim, Executive Vice President & Head of New Computing R&D Team of Mobile experience Business, Samsung Electronics. “As part of this pursuit, we are reimagining the PC. Together, with seamless continuity across our Galaxy devices and secure mobility, users can unlock more efficiency and enable the possibilities of the office of tomorrow.” Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Series

As more students and professionals enjoy remote or hybrid working environments, safeguarding their data, identity, and privacy continues to be a top priority for Samsung. To further protect users, the Galaxy Book2 Pro series is the first consumer PC lineup meeting Microsoft’s secured-core PC requirements. Previously designed for enterprise PCs in high-security industries such as finance, healthcare, and government, Galaxy Book2 Pro series’ secured-core PC designation delivers an enhanced level of protection on Windows 11 and features deeply integrated hardware, firmware, and software to boost protection against potential cyber-attacks. Now, everyone can enjoy advanced security for enhanced peace of mind. “Working with Samsung on the Galaxy Book2 Pro series is the next chapter in our proud collaboration to remove barriers between different operating systems and bring the best of Microsoft apps and services to the Galaxy Ecosystem,” said David Weston, director of Enterprise and OS Security, Microsoft. “Delivering the first consumer PC with Microsoft’s secured-core PC designation is a crucial step in this effort as today’s consumers deserve the same security protections they get in the office as they do while working remotely.” The Galaxy Book2 Pro series offers the advantages of enterprise security inside an ultra-portable, stylish chassis that easily travels wherever you go. They provide mobility with thin and light designs in sleek new colors combined with the freedom of Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. With up to 21 hours of battery life , consumers can move about their day without always being plugged in. Plus, the Galaxy Book2 Pro series’ super-fast USB Type-C universal charger can power every Galaxy mobile device, allowing you to carry just one charger while traveling. Samsung

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series features the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors that allow users to work, video call, and game with smooth and reliable performance. Samsung continues its proud partnership with Intel, working closely with the chipmaker to ensure full processor optimization with Galaxy Book2 Pro series hardware and software. “We continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in our longstanding partnership with Samsung through increased resources, deeper platform integration, and more optimization using our newest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors,” said Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and interim general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation. “With the Galaxy Book2 Pro series, the results speak for themselves. These are some of the lightest, thinnest, and most powerful PCs we’ve ever had the opportunity to work on.” With video calls now a part of everyday life, the Galaxy Book2 Pro series is upgraded for high-quality call experiences every time you connect. Now featuring 1080p FHD webcams and wider field of view angles, your video feed will look clear during every call. Studio Mode is also upgraded with a variety of new features, including Auto Framing, which keeps you perfectly centered even when you move around the frame. New background effects and Face Effect remove visual distractions from the background while enhancing your appearance, so you’ll look your best no matter where you video chat. To complete the video experience, GREENGUARD-certified AMOLED displays are now brighter 8 for increased clarity. Audio on the Galaxy Book Pro2 series is also enhanced for calls that sound just as good as they look. Bidirectional AI noise cancelling blocks distracting noises from both you and your colleague’s background, so every word is heard with full clarity. Additionally, the Max 5W output Smart Amp produces balanced sound at louder volumes. Galaxy Book2 Pro series also supports AKG and Dolby Atmos sound technology. Furthermore, the newly added Samsung Device Care application included on the Galaxy Book2 Pro series now allows users to check their device efficiency and provides ways to optimize power and storage to ensure consistent performance throughout the lifespan of the device. Samsung

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series offers a variety of connected experiences inside the Galaxy Ecosystem that eliminate friction in users’ daily lives. The new Galaxy Book Experience helps users get familiar with unique Galaxy features and transfers their content onto their new device. Through Single Sign-On with Samsung Account, users just need to enter their usernames and passwords once and instantly have access to Galaxy device apps and content including Samsung Gallery and Samsung Notes as well as have their Galaxy Buds ready for pairing. This new experience also takes users through the Galaxy Book Smart Switch process, helping them move old data, photos, settings and more, from their old PC to their new PC. And once transferred, the new Galaxy Book2 Pro series experience is more familiar than ever with the intuitive One Book UI 4.0. Users with other Galaxy devices will feel at home on their new PC with the same UI, apps and menus they’re already familiar with. Samsung

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will be available for pre-order beginning March 18, 2022, and will be available at retail stores starting April 1. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will start at US$1,249.99/CA$1,469.99 and comes in burgundy, graphite, and silver color options. The Galaxy Book2 Pro will be available for US$1,049.99/CA$1,599.99 in graphite and silver (US only).

To empower their consumers to find the exact PC to meet their needs, Samsung will also be introducing the Galaxy Book2 360. Like the Pro model, Galaxy Book2 360 is a slim 13.3” 2-in-1 with the latest 12th gen Intel processor. It comes loaded with Dolby ATMOS speakers, a brilliant Super AMOLED touch screen display, and light, long-lasting super-fast charging batteries. For the trademark Samsung notetaking experience, users can also add a low-latency S Pen.

The Galaxy Book2 360 will be available in graphite and silver for US$899.99 starting April 1.

