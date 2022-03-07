Apple rumored to be introducing a more affordable iPhone on Tuesday

The iPhone is far from affordable, and even its past attempts at affordability were still pricey for many. The company is holding its big March event tomorrow, and rumors abound that they will be taking a crack at another affordable iPhone launch.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Reuters reports the new iPhone will be the SE with 5G. The current iPhone SE is priced at US$399, which seems like an affordable price, and it is to some. But compared to similarly priced Android phones, the specs are slightly lesser on the SE. Of course, there are many things to consider, but one of the biggest is the size of the display, and many Android phones in this price range have more prominent displays.

“It could potentially provide upside to our unit iPhone estimate for 2022 if they keep that price point unchanged,” Zino said. “The iPhone SE really caters well to a lot of first-time buyers on the iPhone ecosystem that may be younger individuals, where their parents are going out there buying that device.” The new phone would be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years and is rumored to come with an improved camera and a faster processor. The United States, Japan and Western Europe have been the top markets for iPhone SE sales in recent years, said analyst Ryan Reith of IDC. Reith said these regions will likely remain the top markets after the anticipated launch of the third-generation iPhone SE. “We probably won’t see big geography shifts,” Reith said, adding that he expects the new iPhone SE to account for 10% of iPhone shipments globally after the launch. Reuters

We’d like to see the new SE bring a bigger display and better cameras to the table. Offering these improvements at the same price, or even lower, could persuade buyers to check out the new SE. But Apple isn’t known for packing too much into a low cost as they believe it lowers their brand value. I guess we’ll find out more tomorrow about the SE and more.

What do you think? Should Apple pack more features and specs into the SE at the same price or lower? Or do you think the new SE will remain about the same with minor updates or upgrades? Do you think 5G will be the only real addition? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on March 7, 2022.