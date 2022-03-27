beyerdynamic MMX 100 review: Fanastic audio for PC, console, and mobile gaming

There are plenty of gaming headsets on the market these days. Not only from tried and true OEMs but companies that typically stuck to the audio consumer market have stepped into the gaming audio ring. One of these is beyerdynamic, known for their high-end and quality audio headsets for music listening.

Our beyerdynamic MMX 100 review looks at a very affordable wired gaming headset that offers great sound and comfort for PC, console, and mobile use. Read on to see why these earned an Editor’s Choice Award here at Techaeris.

Specifications

The beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back analog gaming headset we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Clear and precise sound on studio level

Natural vocal transmission with low ambient noise thanks to detachable META VOICE microphone

Volume control wheel and separate mute switch for intuitive operation

Excellent wearing comfort throughout many many hours of gaming

Detachable microphone, cable and replaceable spare parts for durability

Headphone type Closed-back analog Headphone transducer type Dynamic Sound coupling to the ear Circumaural Frequency response 5 – 30,000 Hz Impedance 32 Ω Max sound pressure level 116 dB SPL (@1 mW/500Hz) THD < 0.5% Headband pressure 4.5 N Microphone transducer type Electret condenser Microphone capsule diameter 9.9mm (0.39″) Microphone polar pattern Cardioid Microphone frequency response 5 – 18,000Hz Microphone max sound pressure level 118 dB Microphone signal-to-noise ratio 67 dB Connection • Analogue: 5-pole mini-jack (3.5 mm) to 4-pole mini-jack (3.5 mm)

• Analogue: 5-pole mini-jack (3.5 mm) to 2 x 3-pole mini-jack (3.5 mm) Weight 296 g (10.44 oz)

What’s in the box

beyerdynamic MMX 100 gaming headset

Detachable microphone

5-pole to 4-pole jack cable (3.5 mm), 1.2 m, to connect to combination sockets such as consoles, external sound cards, notebooks, tablets etc.

5-pole to 2 x 3-pole jack cable (3.5 mm), 2 m, to connect to PC sound cards with separate microphone and headphone sockets

Pop shield for the microphone

Instruction manual

Design

If you read our recent beyerdynamic MMX 150 review, there’s not a lot different with the MMX 100. Our review unit was the black colourway, not the grey like the MMX 150, but it is also available in both. The headband is crafted from a sturdy matte black plastic with the beyerdynamic wordmark stamped in gloss black across the top. The underside of the headband is nicely padded with memory foam and artificial leather. Coupled with the earcups, is very comfortable for extended periods of wear. Near the bottom edges of the headband on either side is the beyerdynamic wordmark printed in white. On the inside of the bottom edge is an L or R to indicate which ear each earcup should go on.

The earcups are attached to the headband by way of a thin metal inverted Y that offers up an inch-and-three-quarters of adjustment on either side. As such, this headset should fit most head sizes. The perfectly round outer earcups are also a sturdy matte black plastic, about 3 1/2-inches in diameter. The beyerdynamic logo is printed in light grey with the letters MMX and numbers 100 stacked beneath it. A thin orange line accents the grey printing for a splash of colour. On the bottom of the left earcup is an orange volume dial near the back, an orange microphone mute button just in front of that, the 3.5mm audio jack port and, finally, your 3.5mm microphone jack for the included microphone.

As for the earpads, they are also wrapped in artificial leather that covers a very soft memory foam material. As a result, the earpads conform nicely around your ears and are super comfortable for extended periods of play. The earpads can be easily replaced as well by simply twisting them and pulling them off.

Detachable, the included microphone is about 5 1/2-inches in length. Where it attaches to the headset is housed in black plastic with a three-inch articulated arm that ends in the circular microphone. On the back of the microphone, the beyerdynamic logo is stamped into the surface. The company also included a foam pop shield for the microphone which slides over the end nicely.

Finally, the two included cables are braided, which is a nice touch. The single end cable (for mobile and console use) is just under 4′ in length while the cable with the headphone and microphone splitter on the end (for PC use) is just over 6 1/2′ in length. While the single-pole cable is long enough in most cases, depending on your computer setup, it might be a bit short.

What is missing from the MMX 100 over the MMX 150 is the integrated mute/unmute click function and an integrated augmented mode. Overall, the beyerdynamic MMX 100 gaming headset is solidly crafted, is very comfortable to wear, and has a nice design to it.

Ease of Use

Being a wired gaming headset, the beyerdynamic MMX 100 is super simple to use. Simply attach the microphone, then plug the single connector or dual connector cable to the headset, and plug the other end into your console controller, PC, or mobile device.

Once connected, the volume dial adjusts the volume on the headset but not the device you’re attached to. As such, you might want to crank the volume on your device to maximum and use the dial to adjust your listening volumes. To mute/unmute the microphone, simply toggle the microphone button on the left earcup. When muted, the button sticks out a bit, when unmuted it sits almost flush with the bottom edge of the earcup.

Sound Quality

When I first connected the beyerdynamic MMX 100 to my Xbox Series X through the Series X controller, I was very disappointed. The sound was hollow, very quiet, and had plenty of static with slight distortion in the left earcup. Thinking it was the controller, I tried a different one and had the same effect. However, once I used my old Xbox One controller the issue went away. Turns out, when you go into the Accessories app on the Xbox with a Series X controller, click the three dots menu, select volume, and turn headset volume up to 90 or 100%, Bob’s your uncle and the headphones with their 40mm drivers sound as they should — which is absolutely fantastic. There is plenty of bass, and the sound stage is great across various games including Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Warzone, Cyberpunk 2077, and my personal favourite for testing headphones: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

I also tested the MMX 100 on a Windows 11 PC (both connected directly to the PC and connected through a USB controller) and a gaming smartphone that still happens to ship with a headphone jack. In both cases, games sounded fantastic, from Warzone to Heroes of the Storm and Call of Duty: Mobile. As mentioned in our review of the MMX 150, it would be nice to have an app for the PC that allows you to set different EQ modes, like FPS, RPG, Racing, or music.

Speaking of music, when using the headphones to listen to streaming music, I enjoyed multiple genres including rock, hip hop, electronic, and even some chill music while working. Watching video trailers or even movie clips was great as well with the headphones being able to pick up details that only enhanced the experience.

The artificial leather-wrapped earpads help with sound-isolation as well. When worn and audio is playing, not much in the way of the outside world gets in. Likewise, those in the same room can’t hear what you’re listening to, even at high volumes. In fact, I had the headphones on at full volume and the earpads pressed against each other. I could very faintly hear the audio but I was holding them. Once I separated the earpads from each other, the audio blasted out nicely.

Microphone Quality

The cardioid condenser microphone on the beyerdynamic MMX 100 is based on the company’s META VOICE microphone for studio use. The company claims that background noises like mouse and keyboard clicks are eliminated while your voice is naturally reproduced.

During our testing, I found the microphone to be excellent, with party members saying that I was crisp and clear. Even though I use a clicky mechanical keyboard, they could barely hear any background noise. The headset also features mic monitoring, which is something that isn’t always included in more affordable headphones. It is a feature I really can’t live without as I find that without mic monitoring (the ability to hear your voice in your headset while speaking), I tend to talk much louder than necessary.

Price/Value

The beyerdynamic MMX 100 gaming headset retails for US$99 on the company’s website. Considering the comfort and sound quality, it is a pretty decent price. If you don’t care about the colour, Amazon is currently selling the black version for a mere $69, which, in my opinion, is an easy impulse buy.

Photo Gallery

What’s included with the beyerdynamic MMX 100 wired gaming headset. Side view of the beyerdynamic MMX 100 wired gaming headset. The top of the headband on the beyerdynamic MMX 100 wired gaming headset. The underside of the headband on the beyerdynamic MMX 100 wired gaming headset. The adjustable headband on the beyerdynamic MMX 100 wired gaming headset. The buttons and ports on the left earcup on the beyerdynamic MMX 100 wired gaming headset. The mute/unmute switch and volume dial on the bottom of the left earcup on the beyerdynamic MMX 100 wired gaming headset. The microphone attached to the beyerdynamic MMX 100 wired gaming headset. The outer side of the detachable microphone for the beyerdynamic MMX 100 wired gaming headset. The inner side of the detachable microphone for the beyerdynamic MMX 100 wired gaming headset. One of the braided cables included with the beyerdynamic MMX 100 wired gaming headset.

Wrap-up

If you’re looking for a versatile, comfortable, fantastic sounding wired gaming headset with great microphone quality, the beyerdynamic MMX 100 is a great choice. Given the value and price point, especially on Amazon, this gaming headset was an easy pick for an Editor’s Choice Award here at Techaeris.

Last Updated on March 27, 2022.