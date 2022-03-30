FCC adds Kaspersky antivirus software to the national security risk list

As the war in Ukraine continues and Russia keeps pressing in, United States federal agencies are pushing back. Today the Federal Communications Commission has added Russian-based Kaspersky Labs to the list of software that poses a national security risk.

Kaspersky antivirus software has been a popular choice for millions of users worldwide. Now, the company is on the list of companies that pose “an unacceptable risk to the United States’ national security.”

The Moscow-based cybersecurity firm, which says it has more than 400 million users worldwide, was added to the Federal Communications Commission’s list of restricted entities on Friday alongside two Chinese companies. Now that Kaspersky is on the list — which also includes Huawei and China Telecom, among other Chinese firms — American businesses are banned from buying its products or services using federal subsidies. FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement that the move “will help secure our networks from threats posed by Chinese and Russian state backed entities seeking to engage in espionage and otherwise harm America’s interests.” New York Post

The move by the FCC doesn’t much affect consumers but instead focuses on government entities and businesses who might have used federal monies to purchase the software. If you already own and use the software, it should continue to work.

“Kaspersky is disappointed with the decision by the Federal Communications Commission,” Kaspersky said. “This decision is not based on any technical assessment of Kaspersky products — that the company continuously advocates for — but instead is being made on political grounds.” New York Post

