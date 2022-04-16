Pioneer announces new subs, 2-way speakers, and model-specific firmware updates

Pioneer has announced a new lineup of Champion Series Subwoofers and Two-Way Coaxial Speakers, built to enhance the overall sound system in your vehicle. Additionally, Pioneer recently rolled out a firmware update that adds Receiver Internet Access (RIA) and allows users to access the Internet for Alexa functions without requiring a hotspot.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Champion Series Subwoofers, the TS-A301D4 ($140) and TS-A301S4 ($130) are engineered with high-power handling and endurance, a deep bass and durable design components, fitting a wide range of consumer needs. Two-Way Coaxial Small Speakers, the TS-A709 ($80) and TS-A879 ($90) are designed to improve the in-vehicle sound experience and provide an OEM-quality speaker upgrade option for most vehicles on the road today. A smooth and seamless listening experience, an easy install process, and a set of speakers that will last them for many more years to come. Over-the-Air Firmware and Feature Update for NEX in-dash receivers using the CarAVAssist app (available for download on both iPhone and Android device). Enjoy the convenience of wireless updates while eliminating the hassle of transferring data files through a USB thumb drive. The update supports Apple CarPlay split screen functions, enabling the user to simultaneously display and control both the CarPlay UI and Pioneer audio sources, source controls and tuner presets.

Pioneer Champion Series Subwoofers

TS-A301D4

Both subwoofers feature an overall enhanced design, including a highly rigid and durable Honeycomb IMPP cone structure allowing for deeper and louder bass reproduction and reduces distortion even under high power input

The honeycomb design pairs perfectly with the lightweight drive cone to ensure linear motion at high output levels for reduced sound distortion

The dual-layer, fiber and reinforced elastic polymer surround supports the woofer during cone excursion for accurate and powerful bass

2-plate magnet circuit which increases and focuses magnetic flux density in the gap, ensuring increased efficiency and reliability

Increased low bass output with a tuned frequency of 50 Hz and +5 dB higher output within the critical range, adding more powerful bass to your vehicle

High durability design through the improved internal basket structure. The groove structure around the spider increases strength by dispersing stress and ensures accurate cone movement during extreme bass output

Firmly enclosed bottom basket for reliable bass reproduction. Which supports bass reproduction by reducing basket vibration to deliver excellent sound quality

Pioneer Two-Way Coaxial Small Speakers

TS-A879

TS-A709 is 2.75 inches in width, while the TS-A879 is 3.5 inches in width for wide compatibility

Sound reachability of 450 watts and continual power output of 100 watts

Enhanced design, including sturdy yet flexible carbon and mica reinforced IMPP woofer cones. The resin frame of both speakers offer a lightweight structure but ensures durability for years to come. Both speakers contain dome shaped tweeters which deliver high frequency sound wave dispersion for improved imaging

Inline audio quality capacitors that are designed as an 850 Hz high-pass filter to protect the speakers from high power, low frequency damage

Rubber surround for flexibility and high durability under various environmental conditions

Neodymium magnets internally which are light, powerful, and have a smaller profile. The strength of the neodymium magnets allow the tweeters to perform better in more demanding situations, resulting in less distortion of noise

Receiver Internet Access Firmware Update

The software update is available for NEX head units released in 2020 and after. Whether you’re looking for the latest sports scores or want to know the weather, consumers no longer have to go back and forth across screens to play the radio and access apps – it’s all accessible through split-screen. The update also features iDatalink Multi-Angle Camera Control (sold separately) + Widget Support for Metra Axxess (sold separately), Mirror Option (2nd / Front Camera), and Spotify playback via Alexa Built-in.

RIA Compatible Models

DMH-WT8600NEX

DMH-WT86NEX

DMH-WT7600NEX

DMH-WT76NEX

DMH-WC6600NEX

DMH-WC5700NEX

DMH-W4600NEX

DMH-W4660NEX

You can find all of these new Pioneer products and more info on firmware updates on the company’s website.

Last Updated on April 16, 2022.