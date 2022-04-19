Could Google Wallet be making a comeback?

Do any of you remember Google Wallet? It was Google’s attempt to bring a “wallet” for contact payments with Android devices back in 2011. Then, throughout the years it stayed the same allowing you to send money to friends or family up until Google integrated it with Google Pay (a standalone app) that is now used in just about every Android phone out there.

Mishaal Rahman over on Twitter has given us a few screenshots as to what the new “wallet” UI could look like within Google Play Service. Surprisingly, it looks as if Google Pay will still be used for contactless payments, but Google Wallet will be used for any digital cards you may have. The application does look nice and somewhat takes after the Material You design Google has implimented in Android 12.

Here’s a look at what could be the new “Wallet” interface within Google Play Services. Seems Google Pay is still the branding for contactless payments, but the interface for all your digital cards may be branded as Wallet (back to square one, eh?) pic.twitter.com/ezn3iPMDZa — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 18, 2022

The new Wallet application overall seems simple enough to use and understand. It reads “your payment cards, loyalty cards, and more all in one place,” according to what looks like the app’s intro screen if you’re using the app the first time. From there you can add a card such as a debit or credit along with loyalty cards, gift cards, and transit cards.

While it may seem a little silly for El Goog to either add Wallet to Google Pay or make it another standalone app, having your digital cards in Google Pay is plenty simple enough if you use contactless payments religiously. Whatever the case, hopefully, Google won’t kill this “app” or whatever it’ll be as quickly as other products in the past. Another potential caveat is that the Google Pay app can only be used on one device at a time, which could mean that Wallet could work the same way.

What do you think about Google Wallet making a comeback? How do you think it'll be itegraded into Android devices?

