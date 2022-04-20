What’s leaving Netflix May: TMNT, Downton Abbey, and more…

A few titles are leaving Netflix in May— fortunately, you have at least a week-and-a-half before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream all six seasons of Downton Abbey and movies like the TMNT series. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is also your last chance to watch the TMNT movies and all eight seasons of Full House.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in May.

May 1

Clueless 🇨🇦

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11 🇺🇸

WWII in HD: Season 1 🇺🇸

May 2

iZombie: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦

May 3

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer 🇺🇸

May 12

Eye in the Sky 🇺🇸

May 14

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) 🇨🇦

May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

May 23

Shot Caller 🇺🇸

May 31

Battleship 🇺🇸

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same 🇺🇸

The Blind Side 🇺🇸

Chloe 🇺🇸

Closer 🇺🇸

Coach Carter 🇺🇸

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie 🇨🇦

Dennis the Menace 🇺🇸

The Devil’s Advocate 🇺🇸

The Disaster Artist 🇺🇸

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6 🇺🇸

Final Destination 3 🇺🇸

Final Destination 5 🇺🇸

The Final Destination 🇺🇸

Free Willy 🇺🇸

Full House: Seasons 1-8

Hairspray 🇺🇸

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

Happy Feet 🇺🇸

I Know What You Did Last Summer 🇺🇸

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer 🇺🇸

New Year’s Eve 🇺🇸

Sniper: Legacy 🇺🇸

Stardust 🇺🇸

Sucker Punch 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie 🇺🇸

Top Gun 🇺🇸

Wild Things 🇺🇸

Zoolander 🇺🇸

