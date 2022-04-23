Campfire Audio announces Supermoon Earphones with custom planar magnetic driver

Campfire Audio is a relatively new audio brand to us. I had the opportunity to review the company’s Mammoth earphones, and I was blown away by the quality. Campfire Audio makes audio devices geared to audiophiles and professionals, and the company has just announced its new Supermoon Earphones.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Supermoon is powered by Campfire’s all-new custom planar magnetic drivers. The new drivers are nestled within the brand’s patent-pending Solid Body earphone design, which utilizes the latest 3D printing technology and bespoke craftsmanship for an optimized, customized fit unique to each customer. Here is what the Campfire Audio press release had to say.

Supermoon begins with Campfire Audio’s signature custom-fit process, which utilizes customer ear impressions for a completely personalized audio experience. The interior acoustic chambers are mapped for optimized audio performance and paired with Supermoon’s custom planar magnetic drivers deliver velvety low-end, textural mids, and radiant highs for a smooth, satisfying audio presentation that elevates any listening experience with increased clarity, balance, and detail. As with all Campfire Audio earphones. Supermoon is designed to meet the most demanding performance conditions and handmade with the highest level of fit and finish in Campfire’s Portland, Oregon factory. The earphone is 3D printed as a single component with a minimum of moving parts for maximum reliability and longevity and is meticulously hand-finished with a stainless steel faceplate. The smooth outer body conforms perfectly to each unique ear shape and is available in both Artist and Audiophile fits for hours of effortless listening. “All of our earphones are designed to create an elevated listening experience for our customers — from touring musicians and audio engineers, to music lovers who want to take their listening to the next level,” said Campfire Audio VP Caleb Rosenau. “With Supermoon, we’ve utilized our custom planar magnetic driver to achieve a new standard in audio clarity for our custom-fit offerings, and we’re pleased to invite our customers to take the leap themselves to a new plateau in the personalized audio experience.”

Campfire Audio Supermoon Features and Specifications

14mm Full-Range Planar Magnetic Driver w/ 2 micron thin diaphragm.

Custom Beryllium / Copper MMCX Connections

Hand Polished 3D printed Solid-Body

Stainless Steel Cap

5Hz–20 kHz Frequency Response

94dB @ 54.0 mVrms SPL

15.5 Ohms @ 1kHz Impedance

For more information on Supermoon Earphones and how to order your own custom set, visit the company’s website for more.

Last Updated on April 23, 2022.